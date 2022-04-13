Thank you to all those who have contributed in one way or another to the Ukrainian relief efforts of St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 22 Bentz & Virginia St., Ramey.
Through the recent borscht sale, we raised over $11,000 for Carita’s International. the Catholic charity providing food, clothing, shelter, and relocation services to the Ukrainian refugees devastated by war. A special thank you to Chef Doug Simon of the Casino at Lakemont Park and his staff who organized and prepared the borscht sale.
With the advanced communications, we are seeing the horrors of this war up close. We recognize that this is evil and often wonder: “Why does a good, kind, and loving God allows this to happen?”
Our faith assures us that God does not cause evil but allows it to happen because man has free choice; otherwise we are nothing more than robots following our programmed actions. God in his glory and justice and mercy has created us free to love, worship, and serve him. The Ukrainian people are fighting for this freedom to love and serve God. We can be assured that God will always use the evil for a greater good.
“God so loved the world that he gave his only son that whoever believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life.” During this Easter season, please find comfort in this. Please, also reach out to those in need and continue to pray for world peace.
God Bless,
The Rev. Fr. Jim Davidson