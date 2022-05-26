We would like to thank the Dutch Pantry for their recent support of the fundraiser we held there. The funds we received benefited the Melanie Lynn Vaughn Memorial Scholarship through Curwensville High School.
It was quite a success with the aid of the Dutch Pantry staff, all the volunteer waitresses and our several friends who were there to lend a great helping hand.
Also, it wouldn’t have been as successful if so many of Melanie’s friends and family would not have turned out for support. We even made a few new friends who were eager to donate to the scholarship fund. We would also like to thank everyone who donated goods and services to help us with our fundraiser.
With much gratitude to all. Christy Vaughn Danko (sister) and Barbara Vaughn (mother).
Barbara Vaughn