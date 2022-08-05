The Clearfield County Historical Society would like to thank everyone who participated in the third annual Hat Derby Day at the Clearfield County Fair during the Tuesday evening harness races. We would like to especially thank the judges for their time and fine job in awarding the prizes.

Judges included Joe Murgo, WTAJ Channel 10; Anna Catherman, The Progress; Jackie Spicher, POP 93.1/95.9 Radio Station; Clearfield Mayor Mason Strouse; and Logan Cramer, Passport Radio 98.5 and 101.7.

