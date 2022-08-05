The Clearfield County Historical Society would like to thank everyone who participated in the third annual Hat Derby Day at the Clearfield County Fair during the Tuesday evening harness races. We would like to especially thank the judges for their time and fine job in awarding the prizes.
Judges included Joe Murgo, WTAJ Channel 10; Anna Catherman, The Progress; Jackie Spicher, POP 93.1/95.9 Radio Station; Clearfield Mayor Mason Strouse; and Logan Cramer, Passport Radio 98.5 and 101.7.
We would also like to thank our wonderful sponsors for their contribution in making the Hat Derby Day such a success. The sponsors were Clearfield County Fair and Park Board, Passport Radio 98.5 and 101.7, Walmart, Christian Lezzer of Lezzer Realty Group, Centre Bearings, Shindig Alley, Ocean Wear Jewelry on Etsy, Global Drill Service, Mabel’s Pizza, Sherwood’s Creamery, Santinoceto’s Italian Market, Brown Dog Catering, The Rowland Theatre, Dented Keg Brewing Co., St. Charles Café, My Friend’s Coffee Co., Clearfield Community Pool, Fytfeed, Pop 93.1/95.9 Radio Stations, Philipsburg Massage Clinic and Clearfield County Historical Society.
Thank you to all that came out to this fun event at the Clearfield County Fair.
Clearfield County Historical Society