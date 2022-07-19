The 30th annual Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10K run, 5K run, and 5K walk was held during the Curwensville Days celebration at Irvin Park. The event was organized by members of the Curwensville Lions Club and the GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club.

Thank you to our sponsors: Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Russell Stone Products, Mid Penn Bank, Curwensville Moose Lodge #268, City Drugs of Curwensville, McGary Chiropractic Clinic, Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Inc., Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., CNB Bank, Lezzer Lumber, Boondock Outdoors Custom Shop, Zalno Jewelers, Inc., Curwensville Beverage, Curwensville V.F.W. Post 842, RAE-LYN Enterprises, Inc., Northwest Savings Bank, Clearfield V.F.W. Post 1785, and Lisa’s Sew Crafty.

