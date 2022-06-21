Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen’s Association would like to acknowledge and express a sincere thank you to all of the businesses, organizations, individuals or groups that contributed or made a donation to our eighth annual Dave Long Memorial Children’s Fishing Derby at Parker Dam State Park on May 21. Thank you also goes out to the many volunteers along with members of the Long Family who gave their time to help out along with delegate members of the Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen’s Association. Thank you to Bennetts Valley Rod & Gun Club members and staff at Parker Dam State Park for your assistance.
Contributions and donations were received from: Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association, Belding & Mull, Sheetz 879, Burger King Clearfield, Angel Walk WInery, Glen Richey Sportsmen, Lowes DuBois, Walmart DuBois, Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland, American Legion Post 17 DuBois, Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland, American Legion Post 17 Dubois, Clearfield Elks #540, Golden Hill Winery Weedville, Triple Nickel Distillery Weedville, Feathermen’s Creation, Bucks Pizza, Penfield Volunteer Firemen, Sandy Hose Fire Company, Ralph Geer Funeral Home, Nedza’s Funeral Home, Darrin Shugarts Custom Fishing Poles, NAPA Clearfield, Ron Lizotte, Ireland Bait Shop, Innovated Solutions LLC, Duttry Floor Installation, Two Birch Winery, Magnuson Family, Scott and Lynn McKenkie, Joe Ruppert, Ted Beer, Todd Thacik, Robin Yeager family, Bob and Janice Alexivich, Everything Under Foot, Linda and Buck Messich, Wayne Brendal, Barb and Jim Trump.
Finally, a special thank you to the Penfield area and the Penfield Volunteer Firemen for supporting us in a big way this year. Central Counties continues with its funding of Glass Grade Limestone and our liming project on Laurel Run to enhance the walter quality at Parker Lake to keep it on the state stocking list and enable derbies to be held at the lake. Clubs or organizations wishing to join our association may contact us at (814) 577-2194 or (814) 553-1910.
Frank Josefik Jr.
Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen