On Aug. 27, Bilger’s Rocks Association hosted “Kid’s Day” at Bilger’s Rocks. This family-oriented free event was a huge success due to the generosity of many who partnered with us for the day of activities. Local emergency responders, Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder ambulance and fire company, Brady Township Fire Co. and Clearfield State Police were on hand and presented a special program, “Do Not Be Afraid, We Are Here To Help You.” This program was over the top, presented by these wonderful folks who gave their time to interact first-hand with kids, allowing them to climb into their vehicles, check things out, pull the siren or horn, and even put on one of the hats they wear.
Our area is so blessed to have first responders that give their time and talents to answer calls in the time of emergencies and still give time to let the kids know what they are all about. Thank you to the team from CenClear who shared information about the many programs they have to offer. A special thank-you to those that donated towards the day, allowing us to provide a free, fun-filled day for those attending. The association sincerely thanks all who volunteered and helped in any way towards the success of this day.