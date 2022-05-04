The Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery Association at 2806 Oak Hill Rd., wishes to acknowledge the committee members for volunteering their time, work and support toward the upkeep and improvements to the cemetery and to those who have made monetary donations and memorials for 2021.
The association recognizes the following donations: Harry and Janice Gunter, Charles Benton, Esther Teeter, Dan Kolivoski, Nancy Knepp, Gaines/Reese, Bumbarger, Hilliard, Livergood, and Brannon families.
We would also like to acknowledge and thank the following for the memorials as follows: in memory of Marie Watkins; and in memory of Sam and Rose Burfield.
The following helpers for work party, Lonnie Kovalick, Sr., Lonnie Kovalick, Jr., Tom Luzier, Patsy Luzier, Joe Luzier, Nate, Amanda, Evan, Tyler Wooster, Ben Hoffman, Dave Francisko and Dale King.
Thank you to the committee, Joseph Luzier, President; Dale King, Vice-President.; Mary Lee Leonard, Secretary; Amanda Wooster, Treasurer; Claire McGonigal-Potter, Ben Hoffman , Dave Francisko, Lonnie Kovalick, Jr., Tom Luzier, Heather Brannon and Patsy Luzier, caretaker.
If you would like to make a donation please mail to Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 232, Karthaus, PA 16845.
Mary Lee Leonard, Secretary
Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery