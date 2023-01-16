Life Line Infant & Pregnancy Services is a branch ministry of Young People Who Care, Inc. has been serving clients of Clearfield and surrounding counties since 1986. Life Line provides assistance to pregnant women, biological parents and legal guardians of children under the age of two. In these 36 years, we have been funded by contributions made by local businesses, non-profits, churches, community members donating to our mission by either monetary and in-kind donations. On behalf of Life Line and Young People Who Care, we want to thank the past, present and future benefactors.
Angela Larson, Site Director
