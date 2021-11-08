Because of everyone’s support, the Curwensville-Grampian Knights of Columbus Wine Walk was a huge success. The Knights want to thank our sponsor, Riverview Bank for the wine glasses; Beardsley Funeral Home for the wine bags; and Walmart for donating the Blackstone Grill. We’d also like to thank Bee Kind Winery, Twisted Vine Winery, Two Birch Winery, Uncle D’s Winery, Wilcox Winery and Big Mama’s Sauces for their participation; Ricco’s Concessions for the food; and all who helped make the Wine Walk a success.
The winner of the $500 Cash Give-Away was Mike Kelly, and the winner of the 36” Blackstone Grill was Amy King. Again, thanks to everyone.
Bernard Carfley
Curwensville-Grampian Knights of Columbus