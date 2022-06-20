The winners of the basket raffle held at the Glen Richey Summer Festival and Car Cruzin held at the Glen Richey fire hall on Saturday, June 4 are as follows: Bill Shugerts,, Mary Straley, Shery Litzinger, Janice Merat, Holden Mick, Madalyn Selfridge, Marilyn Moore, Tom Leonard, Marjann Clark, Eva McKee, Sandy Fink, Bobby Hall, Jake Hollenbaugh, Eli Selfridge, Nancy Lewis, Deb Folmar, Lorraine Bawman, Amy Rummings, Ed Howell, Mary Swoope, Paul Kensmiger, Kyle Crossman and Burt Hershbarger. The winner of the 50/50 was Rochele Shater. The winner of the grill was Marcia Lewis. The winner of the mower was Sue Gill and the winner of the air conditioner was Lorraine Bawman.
The Glen Richey firemen and Recreational Park Committee thank everyone for attending and supporting this event.
Shirley Snyder
Committee