On Saturday, Aug. 19, under sunny skies, a total of 17 aircraft landed throughout the day, some from Carlise and Chambersburg, Clearfield, State College, and other towns throughout Central PA. The Central PA Soaring Association, a newly formed group based at Mid-State Airport, explained soaring techniques and their planes and fielded questions for potential future pilots. Admittedly, the most fun was the actual flying time throughout the afternoon. The Philipsburg Amateur Radio Association members were enthusiastic to introduce and explain their equipment and mission to the public. PARA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that promotes learning, experimentation, and the sharing of knowledge related to amateur radio with an emphasis on community service and emergency preparedness. Thanks to the Civil Air Patrol, Nittany Composite Squadron, for providing breakfast to about 110 guests. Special thanks to Laurie Josephson for singing the National Anthem; Bill Cox who graciously welcomed each pilot; Darren Dixon, President of PARA, and to all volunteers who contributed to a successful event.
Mary Ann Williams
Philipsburg