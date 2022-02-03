...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of
one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to mixed precipitation
late this evening, then possibly end as a brief period of snow
Friday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&