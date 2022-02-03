Thank you to our generous volunteers, donors and soup makers for the Martin Luther King National Day of Service in Curwensville. We served almost 100 bowls of free soup to the community!

Special thanks to: CNB Bank volunteers, Curwensville Beverage, Clearfield Wholesale Paper, GFWC Curwensville Womans Club, Curwensville Lutheran Church, Mike Peduzzi, Traci Bressler, Sharon Eisenhower, Leasa Terry, Ed Richards, Steve Keller.

Carrie A. Wood, CFMP

AVP/Financial Literacy

