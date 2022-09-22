On behalf of Boxes of Hope, I would like to thank the wonderful community of Clearfield for your generosity and support this summer. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the $4,751 that was raised for us through the concerts.
But the blessings from the concert series goes far beyond the amount of money raised. The biggest blessing from attending the Corner Concert Series each week was the people I met. Thank you to each amazing person who attended the concerts. Thank you for encouraging me, for sharing your stories with me, for packing 175 of our care packages, for sewing mastectomy pillows, and for giving so generously.
Thank you to Steve Albert for coordinating the Corner Concert Series and for choosing Boxes of Hope as this year’s benefactor. The Corner Concert Series is a phenomenal community event!
Thank you to all the amazingly talented bands who performed this summer: Joe Quick, Ride The Song, Hell Bent, Heavenbound, Twin Reverb, Over The Influence, Mr. Pocket, Second Chance, Not Ashamed, The Extra Miles, Hardtack, Lone Crow Rebellion, Scott McCracken, and Heather Olson.
Thank you to the businesses who sponsored the concerts: BioGraphics, GiGi Entertainment, Swisher Concrete, Amon & Shimmel & Walsh Realtors, Shelby Tire, and The Dented Keg.
I was sad when the series ended because I really enjoyed interacting with the people each week. If you would like to keep up to date with what we are doing and to find out how many care packages we have sent, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/pinkboxesofhope. If you would like to continue to support Boxes of Hope, please visit our website at boh4bc.org for more information. BioGraphics has graciously agreed to be a drop off location if you want to continue sewing mastectomy pillows or to drop off other donations. We also have a drop off location in Philipsburg, but please message us through Facebook or email us at info@boh4bc.org to get the address.
The Corner Concert Series was an amazing and blessing-filled experience that I will never forget! I am so grateful for each person who played a role in it.