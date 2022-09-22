On behalf of Boxes of Hope, I would like to thank the wonderful community of Clearfield for your generosity and support this summer. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the $4,751 that was raised for us through the concerts.

But the blessings from the concert series goes far beyond the amount of money raised. The biggest blessing from attending the Corner Concert Series each week was the people I met. Thank you to each amazing person who attended the concerts. Thank you for encouraging me, for sharing your stories with me, for packing 175 of our care packages, for sewing mastectomy pillows, and for giving so generously.

Tags

Trending Food Videos