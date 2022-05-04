The Am Vets Veterans, Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of Am Vets wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to the following businesses and/or individuals who so generously donated to the recent Easter Egg Hunt held for the children of the community on April 9 at the Project 70 soccer fields: CNB Bank, VFW Post 5020, Grove Energy, Hometown Market, Price Parkway Service Station, Cold Stream Creamery, Reliance Vol. Fire Co., Sherry and Herb Hubler and Tom Cheskey. May thanks to all of you for your thoughtfulness and generosity.
Barbara J. Czar, Secretary
Am Vets Ladies Auxiliary