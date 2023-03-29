Bishop Sean Rowe of the Episcopal Diocese of North Western Pennsylvania will make a visitation to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 102 E. Cherry St., on Maundy Thursday, April 6.
Bishop Rowe will be available for conversation in the church parish hall beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the Maundy Thursday Liturgy at 7 p.m. The service will be a regional gathering of the local Episcopal churches — St. Andrews of Clearfield, Holy Trinity of Houtzdale and St. Laurence of Osceola Mills.
We welcome and invite the entire community to come and worship with us. For more information please contact the Rev. Fr. William Ellis at 814-553-4017.