GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association will host its monthly flea market, craft show and yard sale, Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The park is located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.
Vendors will be showcasing their wares. Items for sale include lots of flea market items to look at and buy. There will also be specialty items for purchase including woodwork products, farmhouse items, handmade soaps, jewelry, county fair lemonade, hair products, wood carving, hand-crocheted items, yard sale items and more.
The Association will have items for sale in its Education and Visitors Center including Bilger’s Rocks coffee mugs, shirts and hats.
Conklin’s Concession will be open featuring a menu that will delight all. This event is held outdoors. Vendors are welcome and can reserve a space by calling 814-236-3597.