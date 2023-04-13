WOODLAND –The Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic is hosting its annual T-shirt design contest. The theme is “Be Kind to Animals,” and the design contest is in conjunction with “Be Kind to Animals” week, May 7-13. The week is designed to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts made to ensure animal safety in the U.S. and around the world.
Artwork should be on high-quality, white, 8.5-inch-by-11-inch paper and drawn in dark pencil (computer-generated designs are not permitted).
The design should be one color and should include “Be Kind to Animals.” The name, age, and contact number should be listed on the back of the drawing.
The due date has been extended to May 5. All drawings can be mailed or dropped off at the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1380 Shawville Hwy., Woodland, PA 16881. Envelope shoiuld be marked Be Kind to Animals.
There will be three age group winners: 6-9 years of age, 10-13 years of age, and 14-17 years of age. The winners will receive an Animal Welfare Council T-shirt with their winning design printed on the back.
Contact (814) 592-4469 with any questions.