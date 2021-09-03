BEREA, Ohio — Ashley Struble of Clearfield was among over 50 students inducted into the Baldwin Wallace University Business Honor Society in the spring 2021 semester.
Society membership is extended to undergraduate business majors who have completed 90 hours of coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.85 or better; undergraduate alumni with a cumulative GPA of 3.85 or better; MBA students who have completed 30 hours of coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or better; and MBA alumni with a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or better.
The Baldwin Wallace University Business Honor Society encourages and supports a deep network of personal and professional contact through ongoing communication and special invitations to campus events. The society has over 600 members including undergraduate and graduate students as well as alumni.