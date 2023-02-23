Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Feb. 27. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices, available most days, are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, potato smiles.
TUESDAY –Oven-baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger, hobo beans.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, tater tots.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY –Mashed potato bowl, whole-grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Oven-baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll, green beans.
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad.
THURSDAY –Stampede burger, hobo beans.
FRIDAY –Fish sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich, steamed corn or coleslaw.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
MONDAY –General Tso’s chicken, brown rice, peppers and onions, broccoli, oranges.
TUESDAY –Chili cheese dog, carrots, crinkle fries, peaches.
No menus available for Wednesday-Friday.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice, yogurt, string cheese and bread.
MONDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich, green beans, pears.
TUESDAY –Barbecued rib sandwich, broccoli or baked potato with cheese, applesauce cup.
WEDNESDAY – Quesadilla with salsa, fresh carrots with ranch, pineapple or banana.
THURSDAY –Breakfast variety, potato rounds, peaches.
FRIDAY –Chicken smackers, carrots, mandarin oranges.
High school menu:
Alternative entree are available daily. They may include salad, nachos with cheese, smoothie or a parfait. Fresh fruits, canned fruits and vegetables are available each day. All meals include a choice of milk.
MONDAY –Chicken smackers or barbecued rib sandwich, side salad or peas, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza or peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, side salad or green beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Pork puff or meatball sandwich, side salad or mashed potatoes with gravy, pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken Alfredo or beef and macaroni, side salad or broccoli, peaches.
FRIDAY –Breakfast wrap or breakfast variety, side salad or potato rounds, pineapple.
Glendale School District
No menus received.
Harmony Area School District
Alternate meal choices of yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick are available each day. All meals served with milk.
MONDAY –Hot dog with roll, baked beans, smiley fries, peaches.
TUESDAY –Chicken fajitas, peppers and onions, Spanish rice, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, tossed salad, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Chicken and gravy over warm biscuit, carrots and peas, orange quarters.
FRIDAY –Cheese or chicken quesadilla, celery and carrots with dip, strawberry cup.
Moshannon Valley School District
Assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available daily.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Salisbury steak with gravy, bread, corn, mashed potatoes, diced peaches.
TUESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, steamed green beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, steamed broccoli, fruit cocktail.
THURSDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Fish sticks, bread, steamed mixed vegetables, applesauce.
High school:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, bread, steamed corn, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, steamed green beans, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Philly cheesesteak sub, barbecued baked beans, fruit cocktail.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, steamed carrots, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Corn dog nuggets, steamed mixed vegetables, diced peaches.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Macaroni and cheese, peas, cinnamon apple slices.
TUESDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, scalloped potatoes, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled hot dog, seasoned potato wedges, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Scrambled eggs, toast, ham slice, tater tots, frozen juice cup.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers, steamed green beans, cinnamon apple slices.
High school:
MONDAY –Italian panini, green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with beef, cheese and nacho Doritos, bread, corn, peach cup.
WEDNESDAY –Philly cheesesteak sub, baked French fries, cinnamon apple slice.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks, sausage patty, tater tots, assorted juice.
FRIDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, mixed vegetables, diced peaches.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or turkey and cheese sub, steamed carrots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Meatball and mozzarella sub, steamed green beans, applesauce.
Menus were not available for Wednesday-Friday.
High school:
MONDAY –Macaroni and cheese, steamed carrots, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Sweet and spicy barbecued chicken bowl, steamed corn, diced pears.
Menus were not available for Wednesday-Friday.