CURRY RUN — The 26th annual Curry Run Soupfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at the grove in Curry Run.
Soup will be served at 1 p.m. along with breads and desserts. Soups on the menu this year are beef vegetable, ham and bean, chicken noodle, venison chili, and snapping turtle. All soups will be cooked over a large fire pit.
Those attending should bring a lawn chair and their own cold beverage. Alcohol is not permitted. Bowls, utensils, napkins and coffee will be provided. Guests may bring a dessert, fresh, canned or thawed frozen vegetables for the soup, crackers or bread.
Everyone is invited to join in an afternoon of good conversation, old photos and visiting with old friends. In event of inclement weather, the soupfest will be held at the Greenwood Township Municipal Building, the former Bells Landing School, located along U.S. Route 219 in Bells Landing.
For additional information, call 814-277-6841 and ask for Jim or Shirley. Those planning to attend should take note that the soupfest is being held on a Saturday.