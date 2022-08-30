CURRY RUN — The 26th annual Curry Run Soupfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at the grove in Curry Run.

Soup will be served at 1 p.m. along with breads and desserts. Soups on the menu this year are beef vegetable, ham and bean, chicken noodle, venison chili, and snapping turtle. All soups will be cooked over a large fire pit.

