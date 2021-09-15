HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley Ministerium with the Houtzdale Lions Club has been providing an afternoon of entertainment and socializing and a banquet for area seniors for several years.
The COVID-19 pandemic prohibited the event in 2020 and now with the delta variant surging, it has made it necessary to cancel the event for 2021.
The Rev. Fr. William Ellis states that “it makes no sense to expose the seniors of our community to the possibilty of contracting the illness. Many of our citizens have worked very hard to remain healthy over the course of the pandemic, and as much as we would like to provide an afternoon of fun and relaxation, it just isn’t worth the risk.”
For more information on the event and to get your name added to the data base, contact Rev. Ellis at 814-553-4017