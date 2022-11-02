WOODLAND — The Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic will hold its annual open house on Sunday, Dec. 4.
The event will be open to the public from 1 to 6 p.m. at 1380 Shawville Hwy. in Woodland. There will be tours of the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, door prizes and light refreshments. Remember to stop by with your pet for free pictures with Santa from 3:30-5 p.m.
Along with the open house, the Animal Welfare Council would like to announce the soft kick-off of its Capital Campaign. The council finds itself in a position where it can’t handle the needs of the local and surrounding clients, shelters and rescue organizations. The AWC non-profit is diligently trying to recruit more veterinarians to keep up with the demand. A new building or the expansion of the current facility is long overdue. More details to be released.
What better way to open the Capital Campaign than a “Holiday House Tour?” The AWC has partnered with community residents who will share their historical homes and holiday traditions. In addition, there will be a surprise tour stop with a gift. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1-6 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic location. The tour’s first stop will be the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic’s open house to pick up a map to start the Holiday House Tour.
The Animal Welfare Council will provide booties to wear in each home. Only the downstairs living quarters will be open for tours, and no pictures will be permitted. Participants must show their ticket to the homeowner for entry.