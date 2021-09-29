CURWENSVILLE — An American Red Cross Blood Drive, sponsored by the Curwensville United Methodist Church, is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4, at the Curwensville Community Center from noon to 5:30 p.m.
The American Red Cross is currently experiencing an emergency blood shortage. A sharp drop in blood donor turnout has contributed to the lowest post-summer blood inventory level in six years, and donors of all blood types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to help meet the needs of patients this fall.