ALTOONA — The Central Pennsylvania British Car Club, Inc. of Altoona has announced its 29th Annual British Car Festival, happening Aug. 26 and 27.
This year’s event includes John Twist of University Motors and features the 2023 Tigers East and Alpines East Rootes Bash. Enthusiasts can expect a nice showing of Sunbeam Tigers and Alpines. The event will be held at Lakemont Park on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Casino at Lakemont will provide a chicken BBQ dinner at noon.
Registration/check-in and a pizza party will be held Friday evening, Aug. 25, at the event’s host hotel, Fairfield Inn & Township Suites by Marriott. Registration/check-in will also be held at the hotel from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
A tour of Lenny’s Classic Car Museum will take place from 10 a.m. to noon before heading to Slinger’s Throw House from noon to 2 p.m. for axe throwing. Saturday dinner will be held at Brush Mountain Sportsman’s Club, followed by the annual Pig Roast and Just Desserts party.
Visit centralpabritishcar.com for more information and to register for the event, or contact Jim Pastore, event coordinator, at 814-931-0627.