2022 Lottery Calendars — popular as holiday gifts — are now available from Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging for $26 each.
Each calendar has a three-digit number on it and this number is good for every day of 2022. Cash prizes are awarded each day according to the money amount listed on that day on the calendar. Winning numbers are determined by the first three-digit Pennsylvania daily drawing held at 7 p.m. It’s like purchasing 365 lottery tickets for $26.
To purchase a calendar, phone 814-765-2696. Proceeds from the calendar sales benefit the CCAAA Centers for Active Living, Parkside Community Center, and the Houtzdale Family Service Center.
This year’s calendar can be purchased online at www.ccaaa.net. Calendars can also be purchased at the CCAAA office in Clearfield and Curwensville, Coalport, Kylertown, and Mahaffey, Parkside Community Center, Houtzdale Family Service Center, and the DuBois Chamber of Commerce.
All of the centers are looking for new and innovative programs that will entice consumers to visit and participate in activities. If you have never been to a center, stop by and check it out. If you have an idea for an activity you would like to see at the centers, please let us know. Programs and menus are listed in local newspapers monthly, and you can also see what is happening at each center online at www.ccaaa.net.