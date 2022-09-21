Boxes of Hope Donation

Corner Concert Series organizer Steve R. Albert is pictured with Boxes of Hope Founder Traci Fotorny. The summer concert series raised $4,751 for the charity organization.

 Submitted

This year’s Corner Concert Series held every Friday over the summer months is now a past event of 2022 — until it resumes in 2023.

Attendance averaged 150 every Friday night, according to event organizer Steve Albert.

