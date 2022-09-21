This year’s Corner Concert Series held every Friday over the summer months is now a past event of 2022 — until it resumes in 2023.
Attendance averaged 150 every Friday night, according to event organizer Steve Albert.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 11:27 pm
This year’s Corner Concert Series held every Friday over the summer months is now a past event of 2022 — until it resumes in 2023.
Attendance averaged 150 every Friday night, according to event organizer Steve Albert.
“We only had one cancellation for a total of 14 shows. With the help of our amazing sponsors and outstanding musicians, our simple little Corner Concert Series raised almost $9,000 in total this year,” Albert said in a statement.
Some of the bands donated their half of the money back to the charity. Corner Concerts was able to present a check for $4,751 to Boxes of Hope on the final night of the season — more than double than last year.
Albert said those funds include sponsorship donations from The Dented Keg Brewing Company, Swisher Concrete Products, Shelby Tire, Gigi Entertainment and Amon, Shimmel & Walsh Realtors.
BioGraphics provided the sponsor signs, weekly promotions and hosted the shows.
Members of The Vine Church attended regularly, offering spiritual support and prayers for everyone.
Traci Fotorny, founder of Boxes of Hope, said the organization has been truly blessed by the outpouring of love and support she has received from the Clearfield community. She has been able to send over 500 care packages to women in 43 states. Corner Concert attendees and volunteers helped pack 175 Boxes of Hope on the final two nights of the season.
Fotorny has received materials and supplies and offers of volunteer help to sew mastectomy pillows.
To continue supporting Traci at Boxes of Hope, go to www.boh4bc.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.