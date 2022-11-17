On Wednesday night in Hazelton while the West Branch volleyball team was taking care of business, head coach Terry Trude nonchalantly leaned over to the scorer’s table in between games and asked if Philipsburg-Osceola was winning at Punxsutawney.
As the Lady Mounties ended their five-set heartbreaker against Freeport just a little over an hour and half later, the first question head coach Dave Eckberg asked was, ‘Did West Branch win?’
The support between the two teams has been absolutely amazing as the two tried to set up a date at Cumberland Valley High School on Saturday.
Both teams’ fans and students have supported each other as well.
The amount of exchanges between the two on The Progress’ Facebook page, as well as both school’s athletic pages have been awesome to see.
And it’s not just the West Branch and Philipsburg-Osceola communities who have cheered each other on.
During West Branch’s district playoff run, the Lady Warriors played Moshannon Valley in the quarterfinals. The Damsels then came to cheer the team on in its next game against Bishop McCort.
“We get a wide variety of community support from students, parents, and community members,” Trude said. “They are very knowledgeable about this sport and travel very well with this team. We feel blessed that the community is 100% behind our team and are also excited that we can give our community something positive to cheer about.”
All of the playoff games at both schools have been packed this year, including the student sections.
People can underestimate the student sections, but I have seen first-hand the type of atmosphere they bring and how they can swing the momentum.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s student section is always packed.
They usually have themed nights and have specific chants they like to aim at the opposing players.
My personal fave is ‘from the window to the wall, we saw you shank that ball.’
Faith Bordas Maguire, who’s daughter Mollie played for the Lady Mounties, has been the P-O team bus driver for the last several years.
“For years P-O has been known for their student section especially at the volleyball games,” she said. “It’s a very big part of the game! The students have their little rhythms and cheers and it gets the adrenaline pumping for the girls! There is nothing like a full blown kill with the whole student section chanting “Shes our freshman” as they did in Mollie’s days or “thats his sister” with Megan (Johnson) this year! Even Coach would say he thinks the student section won that game for the team!
“We actually feel bad when the opposing team doesnt have many cheering fans because our P-O Student Section are deafening and definitely intimidating! I took pictures over the years of the student sections and they are some of my favorite photos to this day!”
The West Branch student section is also great, standing on the bleachers with personal fatheads of all the players, along with the coaches.
On Saturday at Greenville, the West Branch student section had a ‘Whiteout’ ala Penn State.
Since it was a weekend, the group was a little smaller than usual, but their loud chants and support helped push the girls to a sweep of Mount Calvary Christian.
In fact, in the very last game as West Branch was getting close to game point, the section started to sing .... Na Na Na Na hey, hey, goodbye.
Mount Calvary got a sideout and one of the players gestured towards the student section, getting an admonishment from the referee for the act.
The West Branch student section had a blue theme on Wednesday night, showing up in force after riding the fan bus on Tuesday night only to get turned around in the bad weather.
“Our student section has been phenomenal this year,” said Trude. “They get our girls fired up with their tremendous support and always show their Warrior Pride by participating in every theme night. They also travel to our away state playoff games despite traveling 2 or 3 hours for our matches.
“I can’t say enough about our student section and I’m proud that they are supporting our team and community. We feel that they are also the best student section in this area as well!”
Both teams have had support from members of the community, those who have students at the schools and those who don’t.
The fans seem to travel no matter where the team is. Two years ago, Philipsburg-Osceola had to travel to every single PIAA game, one of only two teams to do so.
The Lady Mountie faithful continued to show up despite trips to Cranberry Township and to the site of West Branch’s next opponent, Maplewood.
“The support we receive from our student section is absolutely amazing,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “It gives our girls energy and creates a real home court advantage for us.
“We feel privileged to also have such tremendous support from our parents, administration, athletic director, booster club and community. It’s really quite humbling.”
West Branch’s fans have also come out in force to support the girls, and their parents have noticed.
“I am so full of love and pride for this group of girls,” said Kandy McCloskey, mother of Lady Warriors’ setter Brooklyn Myers. “Not just my own, but all of them. They all feel like my girls having watch them grow together as friends and teammates. It’s so exciting to watch their dream coming true.
“Having a student body and entire community and school district come together to support a group of kids they don’t even know personally is amazing. Hometown pride at its VERY best! I wouldn’t want to raise my children anywhere else!”
On Saturday, there will be plenty of fans in red and blue cheering on West Branch in the state finals against Maplewood.
Chances are, there will be a lot of blue and white too.