BRADENTON, Fla. — Drew Maggi remembers leaving the field after shagging fly balls at Pirate City around a decade ago when a security guard approached him with a question.
What the guard wanted to know was whether Maggi, a wide-eyed, 20-something infielder at the time, actually knew the older man who had dropped off a piece of paper with hand-written notes about a family tree, a message claiming he and Maggi — the unquestionable feel-good story of Pirates spring training thus far — were related.
Maggi had previously heard someone trying to get his attention through the fence during batting practice. Now, this. Definitely strange.
“I just thought it was some random crazy dude,” Maggi recalled at his LECOM Park locker earlier this week, chuckling at the idea.
The man turned out to be Wayne Maggi, a long-lost cousin on his dad’s side who spent his winters in nearby Lakewood Ranch.
Craig and Sara Maggi had seven kids — Drew has five brothers and a sister — and a few family relationships naturally fell by the wayside.
That fateful meeting produced a few subsequent conversations, and they’ve grown closer this spring. It may also serve as some hidden factor that would explain Maggi’s incredible spring, where he’s tied for the team lead in hits (10) and has the most home runs (two) and RBIs (six) of any Pirate.
Drew has been staying with his cousin Wayne — a man he’s actually been calling his uncle because of their 30-year age difference — and the arrangement has offered an important slice of home. Wayne and his wife, Valerie, will cook Sunday dinners. The three have been sharing family memories over sauce that had been cooking all day and perhaps a few bottles of wine, too.
“It’s been really nice — family I never knew I had,” Maggi said. “When I signed back here, I was looking for a place to stay. I ended up reaching out to him. He invited me into his home. I’ve really loved getting to know them.
“He honestly kind of reminds me of my dad. It feels like being home.”
The Maggi family has long been rooted in Washington County. Drew said he knows he’s somehow related to Larry Maggi, who’s currently serving his fifth term on the Board of Commissioners of Washington County. Other family members still live there, though his dad moved to Phoenix when Drew was much younger.
Drafted out of Arizona State and a diehard Phoenix Suns fan, Drew Maggi has never known anything else.
A crazy part of Maggi’s story is that the Pirates drafted him in the 15th round in 2010, and he remained in the organization until he was released in March 2015, rising as high as Double-A Altoona.
“It’s been a reunion in a few different ways,” Maggi said.
But the truly incredible angle here isn’t necessarily where Maggi has played. It’s more where he hasn’t — in the big leagues.
He was there once, promoted from the Minnesota Twins’ taxi squad onto their active roster on Sept. 18, 2021, but Maggi never played in a game. He was returned to Triple-A St. Paul two days later after sitting on the bench for two losses.
With 1,045 minor league games and 4,075 plate appearances under his belt, Maggi refuses to let his dream die. He doesn’t have a wife or kids and isn’t ready to think about either one. His greatest joy remains coming to the ballpark every day, working to get better and doing whatever’s necessary to help his teammates and hopefully win a game that day.
“I just enjoy playing,” Maggi said. “I’m gonna keep going as long as I can, as long as I can wear a jersey. It’s fun. It’s hard to call it a grind. I play a kid’s game for a living. As long as they keep calling, I’ll keep coming back.”
The Pirates did that — a couple times. After drafting him, they re-acquired Maggi last season from the Phillies for cash on Aug. 3, 2022, a move that was at least somewhat based on manager Derek Shelton knowing Maggi from his time with the Twins.
There’s also interest in what Maggi can do on the field. He’s primarily an infielder and is legitimately comfortable at all four sports, plus corner outfield in a pinch. With a need for infield depth, could Maggi get a shot? Doesn’t seem crazy.
At two stops last year, he stole 22 bases in 94 Triple-A games, though he did hit .212 with a .598 OPS, numbers that were fairly far below his career marks (.255 and .698).
In 2021, Maggi hit .252 with an .810 OPS in 95 Triple-A games, compiling 13 doubles, two triples, a career-high 16 home runs, 50 RBIs and 59 runs scored. A few swing changes netted an offensive uptick. Maggi’s power was evident Thursday when he smacked a three-run homer in the ninth inning of a 10-7 Pirates loss.
“He’s an unbelievable teammate,” Shelton said. “He’s a baseball player. He’s a grinder. He’s a guy that has been doing this for a long time, and he’s been really productive in camp.”
As far as Maggi sees it, he’s having the time of his life. His cousin Wayne is an absolute riot — and welcoming beyond belief. Though he doesn’t know a ton about baseball, he loves to talk and tell stories. Drew said their conversations over dinner will last for hours.
Drew said he was apprehensive about the living arrangement first but now wouldn’t trade it for the world.
It has put his mind at ease and helped him find a quick comfort with his original MLB employer, something that has seemingly been evident in his terrific play.
“Baseball is such an optimistic sport,” Maggi said. “You play this long, you see so many crazy things happen every year. The hunger is there. I just want to have a good season, and I have no doubt that my living arrangement down here has helped. It’s really been a lot of fun.”