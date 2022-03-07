INDIANAPOLIS — When the Steelers drafted Najee Harris last year, they couldn’t prioritize potential over production. For just the second time since 2015, they used their first-round pick on a college senior, and Harris did indeed prove to be a pro-ready running back.
But three of the team’s past first-rounders have been underclassmen who declared for the NFL after their junior year. Artie Burns was a whiff, T.J. Watt was a hit, and your mileage may vary on Devin Bush, who was only 20 years old when he left Michigan.
Naturally, many of the most talented players in a given draft class didn’t need four seasons to show it, but when it comes to the Steelers, they’ve gravitated toward precocious prospects more often than not. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the early-entry candidates who stood out over the weekend at the combine:
—Charles Cross, Mississippi State offensive tackle. Much like quarterbacks and pass-rushers, athletic tackles tend to get pushed up draft boards. Cross isn’t even considered the best or second-best junior lineman this year — Alabama’s Evan Neal and N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu are near-locks to go in the top 10 — but could that allow him to land in Pittsburgh at No. 20 overall? Known for his athleticism since he was a five-star recruit coming out of Laurel, Miss., Cross ran the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash among tackles at 4.95 seconds. “I feel like my athleticism really helps me in the pass game and the run game, playing in space,” Cross said.
—Kenyon Green, Texas A&M offensive lineman. You could list Green as a guard, since that’s where most NFL teams project him, but he also played left tackle at times last year for the Aggies, pitting him against speed-rushers such as Alabama star Will Anderson. Green’s flexibility is a plus, while the meat and potatoes of his profile are his length, quick feet and power at 6-4, 323 pounds. He even has a connection to the current Steelers offensive line, as he played alongside left tackle Dan Moore Jr. in college. Green might be the fourth offensive lineman taken, let alone a fourth-round pick, and it’s not uncommon to see him headed to the Steelers in mock drafts. “Dan’s one of my close friends,” Green said, adding that his meeting with the Steelers made him feel like the organization is more of a family than a football team.
—Dax Hill, Michigan safety. As much as the Steelers love underclassmen, they also love Wolverines. They have at least one at every level of their defense except the secondary, and if Terrell Edmunds leaves in free agency, there will be a hole next to Minkah Fitzpatrick. Hill had a strong combine, measuring in at 6 feet even, weighing 192 pounds and running a 4.38 40 that backs up his game speed. Like Cross and Green, he has met with the Steelers in the pre-draft process.
—Trent McDuffie, Washington cornerback. McDuffie said Saturday he had not interviewed at all with the Steelers, but had spent plenty of time talking with the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick. He also had an anecdote that will make football junkies love him, giving some insight into his obsession with film study. McDuffie claims he watches “at least four games a day,” usually from 5:30 to about 10 p.m. each night. Athletically, he didn’t do anything Sunday to damage his first-round projection, running a 4.44 40 at 5-11, 195 pounds.
Heyward
helping Heyward
Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward isn’t auditioning to replace Kevin Colbert as general manager — at least we don’t think so — but he did find himself in Indianapolis watching prospects work out Thursday. The chief reason for that was to support his youngest brother Connor, a Michigan State tight end willing to provide value any way he can at the next level.
“It’s all about competing and want-to when it comes to special teams,” said Connor Heyward, who added that he ran the punt unit as a protector in college and also blocked on kick returns. “Whatever your role is, just do it to the best of your ability. We call it a one-play series.”
Of course, that phase of the game is how another brother of an All-Pro Steeler makes his money, too, in fullback Derek Watt.
When it come to possibly being an option for NFL offenses, Heyward did test well as a fullback/H-back type, with his 4.72 40 ranking seventh among the tight end group.
Not that he needs to, but Heyward acknowledged that he met with the Steelers again at the combine, particularly tight ends coach Alfred Roberts.
He’s likely a late-round pick, and the Steelers are slated to have a sixth and two sevenths at their disposal.
“It would be a dream come true wherever I play. I just want to play football,” Heyward said. “But my whole family’s from Pittsburgh and my brother being Cam Heyward, captain of the Steelers, I think it’d be cool to learn from him and see how everything happens. I’ve learned from him a lot, but I’ve never played with him. That’d be extremely cool.”
Lake’s day
Another fringe draft prospect with Pittsburgh ties, UCLA safety Quentin Lake didn’t blow up at the combine the way his father Carnell did once upon a time.
Carnell Lake became a second-round Steelers draft pick back in 1989 in large part because of his physical abilities, confirmed by his 4.36 40 time that year. Coach Chuck Noll felt comfortable moving Lake to safety, where he eventually made five All-Pro teams.
Quentin Lake checked in at an inch taller than his dad at 6-1, but 29 pounds lighter at 201, and his 4.59 40 time Sunday ranked second-to-last among defensive backs who participated.