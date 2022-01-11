NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team fell behind host Northern Cambria 13-2 after one quarter Tuesday evening and couldn’t recover, dropping a 49-32 decision to the Colts.
James Hummel led the Black Knights with 13 points.
Mo Valley fell to 1-9 with the loss.
The Knights travel to Williamsburg on Thursday.
Moshannon Valley—32
Hansel 0 0-0 0, Webb 0 4-6 4, Hummel 4 1-4 13, Howard 1 0-0 2, Shoemaker 1 3-4 5, Kephart 1 2-2 4, Beish 1 0-0 2, Evans 1 0-0 2, Gardner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 10-16 32.
Northern Cambria—49
Not available
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 2 10 5 13—32
N. Cambria 13 13 9 14—49