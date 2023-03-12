HERSHEY — Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins and Glendale senior Zeke Dubler found themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their high school wrestling career third year, but both shared the same accomplishment Saturday in Hershey by winning a medal at the PIAA Class AA Championships in Hershey.
Collins, who was visibly sick in Friday night's semifinals, gutted out a fourth-place finish at 139 pounds for his first medal in his second trip to states, while Dubler wrapped up his standout Vikings' career by placing eighth at 160 for his second medal.
Collins made program history by placing fourth, becoming the Bison's inaugural PIAA Class AA medalist in their first year in the classification after spening all of its storied history as AAA school.
The Bison entered states ranked No. 2 in the state by papowerwrestling.com and opeed his weekend with a pair of methodical victories to set up a showdown in Friday's semifinals against top-ranked Anthony Evanitsky, a sophomore from Wyoming Area who placed third as a freshman.
The two put a highly entertaining and back-and-forth matchup — one worthy of being a 1 vs 2 matchup in a state final. Collins led 3-2 after one period before finding himself down 8-6 entering the third.
A visibly sick Collins threw up multiple times and was forced to take injury time in the opening minutes of the final period. The Bison battled until the final whistle in what proved to be a 10-7 loss to Evanitsky, who went on to capture his first state title.
Collins regrouped after the loss and used a reversal late in the third period to best Southern Columbia junior Mason Barvitskie (29-10), 2-1, to reach Saturday's third-place match. Barvitskie, ranked fourth, is now a three-time medalist who placed fifth twice and fourth.
A bronze medal proved not to be in the cards for Collins, who dropped a tight 2-0 contest to Faith Christian sophomore Chase Hontz (39-11). Hontz, ranked sixth in the state, scored a reversal with 16 seconds left in the second period before riding out the Bison in the third.
Hontz was one of nine medalists for Faith Christian, which won the team title with a PIAA record score of 151 points to best runner-up Notre Dame-Green Pond by 50 points.