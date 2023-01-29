BEDFORD — Clearfield’s Evan Davis (121) and Brady Collins (139) each placed second Saturday at the Thomas Tournament, leading the Bison wrestlers to a third-place finish in the team standings.
Chestnut Ridge won the 32-team tournament with 239.5 points. Burrell was a distant second with 200 points, while Clearfield amassed 161.5 points.
In all, the Bison had six placewinners with Carter Chamberlain (third at 189), Cash Diehl (fourth at 107), Bryndin Chamberlain (sixth at 114) and Colton Ryan (sixth at 127) all finishing in the Top 6.
Collins racked up three pins and a major decision on his way to the title bout, where he dropped a 9-6 decision to Jacob Brenneman (Northern Garrett, MD). Brenneman is a three-time Maryland state champion.
Davis won by technical fall, pin and decision to make it to the title bout against Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum, who scored a third-period fall to win the championship.
Carter Chamberlain, who was 4-1 with three pins over the weekend, topped Somerset’s Rowan Holmes 4-3 in the third-place bout in a battle of returning PIAA qualifiers. Chamberlain dropped his semifinal bout to Tri Valley’s Jacob Scheib by a 9-5 score. Scheib is a three-time PIAA qualifer, who took seventh in the state at 189 last season.
Diehl went 3-2, losing by fall to eventual tournament champion Dominic Deputy (Ridge) in the semifinals and dropping a 13-0 major decision to Derry’s Anthony Mucci in the consolation finals.
Bryndin Chamberlain went 4-3 with three pins, while Ryan went 3-3 with a pair of falls.
Colton Bumbarger (133), Adam Rougeux (133) and Hunter Ressler (172) all went 3-2 in the tournament, but fell short of the placement rounds.
Clearfield is back in action Feb. 4 at the District 9 class 2A Team Dual Tournament at Brookville High School.
The top-seeded Bison wrestle the winner of the Clarion-Cranberry match in one semifinal, while St. Marys meets Brookville in the other. Semifinal winners will then face off.
Team Standings
(1) Chestnut Ridge 239.5, (2) Burrell 200.0, (3) Clearfield 161.5, (4) Northern Garrett (MD) 145.0, (5) Greenville 129.0, (6) Forest Hills 128.5, (7) Frazier 126.5, (8) Berlin Brothersvalley 118.0, (8) Huntingdon 118.0, (10) Somerset 101.5, (11) Beth-Center 101.0, (11) North Schuylkill 101.0, (13) Everett 95.0, (14) Athens 89.5, (15) Tri Valley 86.0, (16) Newport 81.5, (17) Northern Bedford 75.0, (18) Conemaugh Township 68.5, (19) Penn Cambria 68.0, (19) Southern Huntingdon 68.0, (21) Bedford 67.0, (22) Chartiers-Houston 61.5, (23) West Greene 60.0, (24) Derry Area 54.0, (25) North Star 46.0, (26) Central Cambria 41.0, (27) Central 39.0, (28) Tussey Mountain 37.5, (29) Ligonier Valley 30.5, (30) Northeast Bradford 28.0, (31) Meyersdale 19.0, (32) Cambria Heights 17.0
Championship Finals
107 –Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge) won by tech. fall over Cameron Baker (Burrell), 16-1 5:20
114 –Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge) won by inj. default over Jorden Williams (Chartiers-Houston)
121 –Brock Holderbaum (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Evan Davis (Clearfield), 4:51
127 -Cooper Hornack (Burrell) maj. dec. Kobi Burkett (Chestnut Ridge), 9-0
133 -Kross Cassidy (Bedford) dec. Hunter Forcellini (Forest Hills), 8-6 SV
139 –Jacob Brenneman (Northern Garrett, MD) dec. Brady Collins (Clearfield), 9-6
145 –Trent Hoover (Penn Cambria) dec. Calan Bollman (Chestnut Ridge), 6-4 TB2
152 –Tyler Berish (Beth-Center) dec. Ryan Celaschi (Frazier), 3-2
160 –Andrew McMonagle (Huntingdon) pinned Jackson Angelo (Frazier), 5:10
172 –Isaac Lacinski (Burrell) dec. Jessie Orbin (Chartiers-Houston), 3-1 SV
189 –Rune Lawrence (Frazier) pinned Jacob Scheib (Tri Valley), 1:47
215 –Grant Mathias (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Karter Quick (Central Cambria), 3:44
285 –Zane Hagans (Somerset) dec. Brock Beach (Northern Bedford), 3-0
Clearfield results
Championship Round 1
107 –Roman Polcha (Newport) pinned Xavier Lutz, 1:17
114 –Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Michael Cleaver (Newport), 1:01
127 –Colton Ryan pinned Curtis Ramper (Tussey Mountain), 1:38
133 –Adam Rougeux dec. Jacob Wilson (Central Cambria), 7-5 SV
133 –Colton Bumbarger pinned Adam Kortina (Frazier), 4:28
139 –Brady Collins pinned Liam Coddington (Northern Garrett, MD), 2:33
145 –Ty Aveni pinned Ben Carr (North Schuylkill), 3:21
152 –Cainan Benner (Newport) pinned Patrick Knepp, 4:01
172 –Hunter Ressler pinned Garrett Marsh (Somerset), 1:25
215 –Zach Winck (Everett) pinned Eric Myers, 3:51
285 –Nick Bailor pinned Logan Mulheren (Ligonier Valley), 1:34
Consolation Round 1
107 –Xavier Lutz pinned Abbey Stake (Southern Huntingdon), 0:30
Championship Round 2
107 –Cash Diehl pinned Landon Arrington (Forest Hills), 3:29
114 –Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Hunter Jones (Cambria Heights), 4:43
121 –Evan Davis won by tech. fall over Liam Simpson (Huntingdon), 16-0 4:15
127 –Colton Ryan pinned Austen Slaybaugh (Northern Garrett, MD), 5:38
133 –Hunter Forcellini (Forest Hills) pinned Colton Bumbarger, 0:58
133 –Hunter Troutman (Tri Valley) dec. Adam Rougeux, 4-2 SV
139 –Brady Collins pinned Bruce Krieger (Ligonier Valley), 0:30
145 –Ty Aveni pinned Jared Graham (Northern Garrett, MD), 3:39
160 –Carter Freeland pinned Nash Bloom (West Greene), 1:33
172 –Alex Crist (Chestnut Ridge) maj. dec. Hunter Ressler, 9-0
189 –Carter Chamberlain pinned Caden McGraw (North Schuylkill), 1:15
285 –Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon) pinned Nick Bailor, 2:51
Consolation Round 2
107 –Zach Burch (Bedford) pinned Xavier Lutz, 2:28
133 –Adam Rougeux pinned Devin Knier (Southern Huntingdon), 1:39
133 –Colton Bumbarger pinned Zander Nuttall (Derry Area), 2:06
152 –Patrick Knepp dec. Hunter Riggleman (Chestnut Ridge), 6-3
172 –Hunter Ressler dec. Morgan Kiger (West Greene), 3-0
215 –Eric Myers won by inj. default over Brian Amick (Northern Bedford), 6-0 2:46
285 –Ian Quinn (Burrell) dec. Nick Bailor, 5-2
Championship Quarterfinals
107 –Cash Diehl dec. Roman Polcha (Newport), 5-2
114 –Jorden Williams (Chartiers-Houston) dec. Bryndin Chamberlain, 9-7
121 –Evan Davis pinned Ryan Yocum (Huntingdon), 1:32
127 –Colton Ryan dec. Austin Ravenscroft (Northern Garrett, MD), 4-2
139 –Brady Collins pinned Mason Messick (Newport), 1:26
145 –Jonah Erdely (Frazier) dec. Ty Aveni, 3-0
160 –Nico Zanella (Burrell) dec. Carter Freeland, 7-4
189 –Carter Chamberlain pinned Scott Beitzel (Northern Garrett, MD), 1:21
Consolation Round 3
133 –Colton Bumbarger dec. Jacob Wilson (Central Cambria), 9-3
133 –Adam Rougeux pinned Adam Kortina (Frazier), 2:30
152 –Ryan Thomas (Conemaugh Township) pinned Patrick Knepp, 4:03
172 –Hunter Ressler maj. dec. Owen Fortna (Tri Valley), 12-0
215 –Malachi Hyde (Greenville) pinned Eric Myers, 0:25
Consolation Round 4
114 –Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Dylan Klim (Derry Area), 0:40
133 –Tristen Hawkins (Conemaugh Township) pinned Colton Bumbarger, 1:40
133 –Braydon Porter (Greenville) pinned Adam Rougeux, 2:33
145 –Logan Baker (Somerset) dec. Ty Aveni, 8-1
160 –Chase Stephen (Tri Valley) dec. Carter Freeland, 4-2
172 –Bennett Hayne (Greenville) pinned Hunter Ressler, 2:21
Championship Semifinals
107 –Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Cash Diehl, 1:06
121 –Evan Davis dec. Seth Burns (West Greene), 9-2
127 –Kobi Burkett (Chestnut Ridge) maj. dec. Colton Ryan, 10-0
139 –Brady Collins maj. dec. Jacob Courtney (Athens), 8-0
189 –Jacob Scheib (Tri Valley) dec. Carter Chamberlain, 9-5
Consolation Round 5
114 –Bryndin Chamberlain dec. Mathew Beitzel (Northern Garrett, MD), 6-2
Consolation Semifinals
107 –Cash Diehl dec. Noah Gilgore (North Schuylkill), 7-0
114 –Tyler Biesinger (Central) maj. dec. Bryndin Chamberlain, 13-1
127 –Tyler Clark (Frazier) dec. Colton Ryan, 5-2
189 –Carter Chamberlain pinned Jacob Layhue (Beth-Center), 1:27
Fifth Place
114 –Mason Wright (Beth-Center) dec. Bryndin Chamberlain, 2-0
127 –Deshonn Valentine (Somerset) dec. Colton Ryan, 10-3
Third Place
107 –Anthony Mucci (Derry Area) maj. dec. Cash Diehl, 13-0
189 –Carter Chamberlain dec. Rowan Holmes (Somerset), 4-3