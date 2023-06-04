Again this week someone asked how I was enjoying retirement, and while that’s always a good reminder that these columns aren’t exactly required reading across the tri-state area, it’s getting harder and harder not to respond with, “Well, that’s a question better directed to a retired person.”
Instead I just say, “Not at all actually,” and make sure to avoid any further explanation, such as that in order to enjoy retirement, you have to actually be, you know, retired.
But thanks to Le’Veon Bell, I know what to say the next time, and it’s quite liberating.
Bell let it be known this week that he’d like to retire as a Steeler.
Yeah, me too.
This is brilliant, right?
If you can retire as something you’re not, that really puts a fantastical new backdrop on your golden years, pretty sure.
Frankly, if that’s an option, I’d like to retire as a Four Star General or maybe an astronaut. Wait, maybe I’d like to retire as a Disney princess.
How ‘bout Snow White? I imagine that old girl’s been pulling down some hefty residuals.
Perhaps this is no time to be greedy, however, and retiring as a Steeler would be absolutely fine.
I’ll just set a reminder to email Art Rooney II, propose a one-day contract, no press conference necessary, and maybe point out that I dressed for every game in 2018 (not in a football uniform, but dressed), and unlike Le’Veon Bell, I even showed up.
Bell, perhaps you’ll recall, sat out that entire season in a contract dispute that ended with him wasting the balance of his accomplished career in four other uniforms, none of which proved flattering (the Jets, Chiefs, Ravens, and Buccaneers).
Though he didn’t play in the NFL last season, Bell pointed out on the Steel Here podcast that he is not technically retired.
“I never officially retired,” Bell said.
“The day when I do retire, it’s gonna be with Pittsburgh. Like, I’m trying to retire with Pittsburgh.
“But before I do that, I might be like, ‘Hey, let me get a couple carries in the preseason so I can show you all something.’”
The Steelers, though they haven’t responded officially, might be like, “Naw, we’re good.”
Tempting as it might be for Steelers management to give a summer roster spot to a guy who hasn’t started an NFL game in three years, I guess because you’re always looking to increase your insurance liability, it’s more likely they’ll remind themselves of Bell’s year-long holdout in 2018 and subsequent public criticisms of the organization.
Perhaps someone over at the South Water Street headquarters still chafes at the 2019 Sports Illustrated piece in which Bell noted the Steelers “don’t treat you like you’re human,” among other things.
But all of that is raw speculation.
The Steelers might see their way to a one-day “contract” plus a “retirement” announcement for old No. 26, and it’s not like Bell dreamed the whole idea up.
There’s ample precedent.
No less formidable NFL legends than Jerry Rice, Junior Seau, and LaDainian Tomlinson have arranged “retirements” with the teams with which they became synonymous after they spent years working elsewhere. Seau retired as a Charger after some years with the Dolphins and Patriots.
Tomlinson did the same after finishing with the Jets.
Rice retired as a 49er after stints with the Raiders and Seahawks, where he sure looked funny in that uniform if only because everyone does.
Baseball has indulged this caper, as well. The splendid Hideki Matsui somehow got to “retire” as a Yankee after a few years with the Angles, A’s, and Rays.
It’s not for us to understand, really, but if any franchise has demonstrated even less understanding on the whole faux retirement thing, it’s probably the Dolphins.
Dan Marino, just to drop the name of a Pittsburgh guy, played the last game of his Hall of Fame career for Miami in 1999, yet in 2017 he signed a one-day contract to retire as a Dolphin.
What had he been retired as, a Four Star General?
In fact, Marino attended a Dolphins ceremony with Bob Griese, Larry Little, Nat Moore, Kim Bokamper, and Sam Madison in which they all signed one-day contracts to retire with the Dolphins, even though all of them played their last NFL days with the Dolphins.
The Dolphins don’t get it.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants certain Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who spent his final NFL days with the Buccaneers, to retire with New England, perhaps because he spent 20 years there and won six Super Bowls.
Brady, who just retired into a $375 million broadcasting contract with Fox, is like, “Naw, I’m good.” It’s hysterical.
In any event, I have no issue with Le’Veon getting what he wants at this stage, even if, as our own Paul Zeise pointed out on a Post-Gazette podcast this week, he’s “just an old guy who says dumb things.”
See? Again, if that can get you retired as a Steeler, I qualify.