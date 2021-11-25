It’s a sad time of year for me as a college football fan.
While bowl season and the playoffs are about to come into focus, the regular season is down to its final week and games will be much fewer each week going forward.
I’ve watched at least part of a football game pretty much every day since late August. And while I don’t know the exact count, my estimate is that I’ve watched somewhere around 150 games so far this season.
The final week of the regular season is usually full of intriguing rivalry games, but many of those contests are lacking a little this year.
At least Bedlam and Ohio State-Michigan have a little extra riding on them.
On to the picks:
No. 16 Iowa at Nebraska: If Husker QB Adrian Martinez was healthy enough to play, I would have taken the hosts. That said, I still think Nebraska’s defense could keep them in the game.
THE PICK: IOWA 22, NEBRASKA 20
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan: Teams with solid, athletic defenses such as Nebraska and Penn State were able to at least slow the Buckeyes, and if Michigan can control the ball with its running game as well, the Wolverines could keep the Ohio State close into the fourth quarter. This is the best chance Michigan has had in this game for quite some time and the upset is in play. But...
THE PICK: OHIO STATE 27, MICHIGAN 23
No. 3 Alabama at Auburn: The Crimson Tide defense has looked beatable quite a bit this season, but I’m not sure the Tigers without Bo Nix can keep pace with Bryce Young and the Alabama offense.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 34, AUBURN 21
Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State: The Spartans will certainly be looking to rebound from last week’s thrashing at the hands of the Buckeyes. But Michigan State struggles with pass defense, and the Nittany Lions are very capable through the air.
PENN STATE 26, MICHIGAN STATE 24
No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State: While Bedlam is one of the better-known rivalry games, it’s hasn’t been much of a competitive series with the Sooners dominating. Mike Gundy is just 2-14 against Oklahoma, but his team can play defense and the Sooners have been very up and down on the offensive side of the ball
OKLAHOMA STATE 33, OKLAHOMA 27
No. 14 Wisconsin at Minnesota: With two teams that love to run the ball, this game could be one with few possessions for each offense. The Badgers have been on quite a run since their 1-3 start and I think it should continue here.
THE PICK: WISCONSIN 28, MINNESOTA 17
No. 17 Pitt at Syracuse: The Panthers have the ACC Coastal sewn up and I wonder if they will be motivated enough in this game. A New Year’s 6 Bowl is still a possibility I suppose and quarterback Kenny Pickett has been awesome.
THE PICK: PITT 34, SYRACUSE 24
Last Week: 7-1, 87.5%
Season: 84-29, 74.3%