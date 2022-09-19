Five years ago, when he was working for Ron Hextall in Philadelphia, Chris Pryor regularly stopped in to scout the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League. Sioux Falls had a lanky defenseman they liked named Jack St. Ivany, who ended up being a fourth-round draft pick for the Flyers in 2018.
During those visits, another Stampede defenseman kept catching Pryor’s eye.
The Flyers didn’t think highly enough of Colin Swoyer, an elusive skater and crafty puck-mover, to spend another pick on him. But Pryor, who followed Hextall to the Penguins last year, kept tabs on him throughout his college career.
And when Swoyer wrapped up his senior season at Michigan Tech this past spring, the Penguins were quick to sign him to a one-year, entry-level contract.
“Obviously, this place was Number 1 on my list. I had the best relationship with them. And I couldn’t be happier,” the 24-year-old defenseman said Monday.
Pryor and the Penguins seemed pretty pleased, too, as they watched Swoyer pick up four assists in Saturday’s game in the Buffalo prospects tournament.
“Offensively, he’s been good. But that’s what his strength is,” Pryor said during the 6-4 victory over the Boston Bruins. “He moves pucks. He’s got good feet. He’s got an offensive part of his game. Those guys aren’t easy to find. He’s always been that type of player. Some guys, it just takes longer to get to this point.”
Swoyer is the oldest player at Penguins rookie camp, which concludes Tuesday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. His experience has served him well in that setting, with some younger prospects pressing to make an impression.
Surveying the ice during Monday’s practice, Swoyer backpedaled at his blue line to buy time until an easy outlet pass materialized. Moments later, he skated laterally inside his zone to evade a forechecker, then snapped a perfect stretch pass between two other defenders, creating an odd-man rush out of nowhere.
That last play earned him immediate praise from J.D. Forrest, the man who will be coaching him this season if he heads to the American Hockey League.
When NHL training camp begins Thursday in Cranberry, Swoyer will have a far more difficult time standing out. He is used to being overlooked by now. There were 172 players picked before him in the 2014 USHL draft. He was hardly recruited by NCAA programs. Every NHL team passed on him in three straight drafts.
“I was kind of an undersized defenseman growing up,” said Swoyer, who is listed at 6-feet and 185 pounds. “I never really was sought after, I would say.”
He was on the radar of one respected skating coach at a pretty early age.
That would be his father, Jim, a former college hockey player who founded Hockey Biomechanics and also trained NHL and NCAA players and Olympians.
Growing up in the Chicago area, Swoyer begged his dad to let him hop out onto the ice with future pros such as Connor Carrick and Michael Mersch. So it’s no surprise that skating, particularly his four-way mobility, is maybe his best attribute.
His career began to pick up speed in his second year with the Stampede. He tallied seven goals and 36 points in 60 games and also served as an alternate captain. He committed to Michigan Tech that season, his senior year of high school.
Swoyer soon fell in love with the campus and the coaching staff. Civil engineering? Not so much. With a lot on his plate, he switched his major to finance.
But as his Michigan Tech career went on, it became clear he would get a shot at a career in pro hockey. Last season, Swoyer ranked seventh among Central Collegiate Hockey Association blue-liners with 23 points. That was a career high.
Pryor and Penguins amateur scout Matt Mangene were watching closely.
This year, the Penguins parted ways with a number of underperforming defense prospects left over from the previous regime. To help fill the void, they targeted college free agents. They couldn’t land Minnesota Gophers standout Ben Meyers. But they signed both Swoyer and St. Ivey, his former Stampede teammate.
“It’s honestly like a four-year process,” Swoyer explained. “You kind of just talk to teams throughout your college career. And then once they feel like you’re ready and you feel like you’re ready, you narrow it down to the teams you feel you have the best relationship with and where you think you will fit best.”
Swoyer got a chance to skate in the AHL this spring, suiting up for six games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He dished out an assist in his lone playoff game.
Barring something unexpected, he’ll be sent back there to start the season.
“We’re excited about what he can do,” Forrest said Saturday up in Buffalo.
This season, Forrest hopes to see Swoyer shore up the defensive side of his game and utilize his teammates a bit more often, two critiques that are not uncommon for productive collegiate puck-movers in their first year in the pros.
But on Saturday, Swoyer showed off his offensive abilities against a team of Bruins prospects. He got all four assists while playing the point on the top power-play unit. He made Valtteri Puustinen’s goal happen with a sweet keep-in at the blue line. Two other assists were the result of tip-toeing into a shooting lane.
Afterward, he deflected praise after his first four-point game in a long time.
“Yeah, it’s not like I was Connor McDavid out there. I was just kind of passing the puck and letting them do the work,” he said. “It was nice to get the win.”
But up in the bleachers, a longtime admirer once again liked what he saw.
“He just needs to continue to develop,” Pryor said. “There’s no specific timetable. It’s just going to be up to Colin, how long it takes. We’re willing to be more than patient. He’s in a good situation. It’s a big jump from college hockey to the [AHL]. He got a taste at the end of last year. Now, we’ll see what happens.”