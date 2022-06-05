The timing is ironic. Eight years ago Sunday, the Pirates selected Cole Tucker with the 24th pick of the MLB draft. In the next round, they took Mitch Keller. From that moment, starting with a conversation the night they both became Pirates, Tucker and Keller have been inseparable.
Until Sunday.
After the Pirates designated Tucker for assignment this past Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks — Pittsburgh’s opponent for the finale of a three-game series at PNC Park — claimed the Pirates’ 2014 first-round pick on Sunday afternoon, a source told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
It’s an outcome Keller expected.
“The friendship’s not gonna end, but we’ve been teammates for eight years,” Keller said. “It’s tough. From talking to him, he’s doing well. He wasn’t performing as well as he wants to, but he understands it.
“If he gets picked up, I think it’s gonna be good for him. Little change of scenery hopefully can spark him.”
Keller obviously isn’t the only one in the Pirates clubhouse who was close with Tucker, who could probably befriend a wall.
Kevin Newman and Tucker live on the same Arizona street in the offseason, where they spend a lot of time together along with Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and the Phillies’ Scott Kingery, the four passing time with competitive ping-pong and offseason workouts.
Like Keller, Newman didn’t want Tucker to go. He also understands baseball is a business, Tucker didn’t perform up to expectations, and a fresh start might honestly be the best thing for him.
“I think that’s what all of us in here feel and hope and think,” Newman said of the possibility of Tucker getting claimed by someone. “You know him. He’s upbeat, respectful, a nice kid. We all hope the best for him and hope he goes somewhere and dominates.”
One thing both Keller and Newman agreed on is that there was really no need for hard feelings. Tucker, who was hitting .175 with a .397 OPS and 25 strikeouts in 63 plate appearances over 18 games this season, never shorted the Pirates on effort. They also gave him plenty of chances.
It simply didn’t work out, and this is the result when a player doesn’t capitalize on opportunity provided to him.
“That’s a very fair way of looking at it,” Newman said.
“He’s been a true professional,” Keller added. “You’d have no idea that he was struggling or going through anything. His personality in the clubhouse, everybody was his friend. He played with his heart and that same personality on the field.”
The situation is a terrific one for Tucker, who’s from Phoenix. He also figures to get plenty of opportunity. Arguably the most magical moment of Tucker’s career thus far came in May 2019, shortly after he made his MLB debut, when he homered in front of what felt like half the city at Chase Field, a ballpark he’ll now call home.
Swaggerty official
Recalled Sunday from Class AAA Indianapolis, Swaggerty did not start because he arrived so late. As for why the Pirates decide to promote Swaggerty now, manager Derek Shelton said it was largely based on the recent progress Swaggerty has made.
The outfielder has hit .357 with a 1.030 OPS over his past 18 games.
“He’s been playing really well,” Shelton said. “He’s been playing really well overall. Any time we can add a guy when they’re playing that well, it’s really important.”
Swaggerty will mostly man the corner sports, unless Bryan Reynolds is given a day off in center.
When Swaggerty gets into a game, he’ll be the seventh Pirate to make his MLB debut this season.
As for Rodolfo Castro, who was optioned to Class AAA Indianapolis, Shelton said it was partially involved with his failing to run out a routine pop up Saturday, but also included some developmental work for the young infielder.
“There are some things on both sides of the ball that he needs to work on,” Shelton said. “It’s better for him to work on those in Indy than here. [Saturday] was an outlier for him. This is a kid with high energy that we like and think will be a really good major league player for us.”
Radio show
highlights
Ben Cherington appeared on his weekly 93.7 The Fan radio show and said Kevin Newman — who started running Sunday — “is probably a little step ahead of [ Ben] Gamel right now.” Gamel (left hamstring strain) has not yet resumed running.
Newman isn’t eligible to come off the 60-day injured list until June 26 and has been bothered by groin and hamstring issues. The shortstop being ahead of Gamel would seem to indicate not great things for the outfielder’s prognosis.
Among position players, Cherington said Josh VanMeter (left ring finger fracture) was the closest to returning.
Around the horn
Cherington said Diego Castillo would get the bulk of the reps at shortstop. He also seemed to reference the possibility that Oneil Cruz could be here soon.
“We know Newman’s making progress and hope to see him before too long,” Cherington said. “There are other guys in the organization, too, that we hope to give an opportunity to play short.”
Pitcher Dallas Keuchel and catcher Austin Romine are available veterans, but Cherington seemed to shoot down the idea they would pursue either one.
“Right now we’re focused on the guys who are here,” Cherington said.