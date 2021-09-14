WEST DECATUR — Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder-English is looking into violations throughout Boggs Township, such as high grass, abandoned buildings, rubbish and more.
Earlier this year, the township adopted by ordinance the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code, giving them the ability to address these issues. The township is promoting communication as residents adapt to the officer’s presence and code.
“Right now, we’re going to be communicating what this new code means,” said Supervisor Joe Lonjin, “because we really haven’t had a formal code in the past that went to this extent.”
Working with Clearfield County, insurance companies and the like, the township also plans to tackle some blighted properties.
There will be an adjustment period, during which time the township does not intend to issue fines.
“For the next year or so, it’s really going to be about communication and the code officer reaching out and letting people know what the requirements are,” said Lonjin. “There are no plans to issue fines at this time.”
Residents may notice Lauder-English’s presence or receive letters. The township encourages anyone with questions or those requesting the township look into a particular property call 814-761-1546 or email boggscode@gmail.com.
The township also intends to put information on their website, https://www.boggstwp.com/index.html.
The township recently updated their website and posts meeting agendas. Recent changes to the state’s Sunshine Act require agendas be posted a minimum of 24 hours prior to the meeting.
The township also started up a Facebook page, “Boggs Township, Clearfield County, PA,” on Sept. 7 of this year. This effort, along with the updated website, push for improved communication and transparency within the township, Lonjin stated.