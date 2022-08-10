The Coat and Sneaker Closet at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clearfield opens on Saturday, Aug. 13. Parent and child must be present. Any child six months to three years old can receive new shoes every three months; 3 to 18 every six months. The Coat and Sneaker Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 13 and 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 1 and 15, Nov. 5 and 19, and Dec. 3 and 17.

