The Coat and Sneaker Closet at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clearfield opens on Saturday, Aug. 13. Parent and child must be present. Any child six months to three years old can receive new shoes every three months; 3 to 18 every six months. The Coat and Sneaker Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 13 and 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 1 and 15, Nov. 5 and 19, and Dec. 3 and 17.
Coat and Sneaker Closet opens Saturday
- Julie Noal
-
- Updated
Julie Noal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Glendale Jr./Sr. High School announces homeroom list for 2022-23
-
Phils 'pick' off the Mid-Atlantic Regional with a win
-
Sink your teeth into Steak on a Stick
-
Kelly resigns Pike Twp. Supervisor post
-
Phils go 1-1 at Mid-Atlantic Regionals on Friday
-
Phils magical run comes to an end
-
Police 8/5
-
Irvona bridge to be named Saturday for Vietnam War veteran
-
Kerr Cattle Co. LLC continues to better its beef products
-
Clearfield Fair Parade winners announced
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.