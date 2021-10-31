RIDGWAY — Clearfield’s Scarlett Singleton placed sixth in the Girls District 9 class 2A cross country race on Saturday in a time of 22:40, which also qualified her for the PIAA Championships.
Lady Bison Danna Bender was 17th with a time of 24:48, while Ruth Wurster, Olivia Graham and Caitlin Albertson were 22nd through 24th, respectively. Dehlia Elbe was 27th.
Clearfield paced fourth in the team race with 92 points.
St. Marys was first with 41 points, edging Punxsutawney by two.
The Lady Dutch’s Gabby Pistner won the individual title with a time of 20:30.
On the boys side, Bradford’s Manny Diaz ran the course in 17:19 to earn first place. DuBois took the team title with 46 points.
The fifth-place Bison were led by Eli Fox, who was 15th overall in a time of 20:00.
Tyler Olson placed 19th with a time of 20:46.
David Graham (27th), Wyatt Reorda (28) and Ben Leighow (30) rounded out the Clearfield finishers.
The PIAA Championships will be held Saturday at Hershey.