Clearfield senior Isaac Samsel has been named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Class 3A team.
The 5-8, 215-pounder was selected as one of five defensive linemen on the team.
“Isaac is very deserving of being All-State,” said Tim Janocko, the 38-year veteran head coach who stepped down at the end of the 2022 season. “He was a dominating player on both sides of the ball. He is also a great leader.
“We are very happy for Isaac and our program.”
A two-time Mountain League all-star on offense and defense and a two-time Progressland first teamer, Samsel was a force on the defensive side of the ball.
He recorded 88 tackles with 23.5 of those going for a loss. He had a season-high 14 stops against Karns City and recorded 12 versus Bald Eagle Area.
Samsel added four sacks and a fumble recovery and was a key cog on the Bison special teams units as he twice snuffed out fake punts during the season, including against St. Marys in the District 9 Class 3A title game. He also served as the team’s punter.
Also a starter on the Bison offensive line, Samsel helped pave the way for a Clearfield rushing attack that amassed over 3000 yards on the season.
Other all-state defensive linemen in class 3A included Jim Thorpe’s Noah Rosahac, Central’s Jason Clark, Belle Vernon’s Steve Macheska and Elizabeth Forward’s Charlie Mehlieb. Macheska was one of four players from 3A state champion Belle Vernon that made the all-state team. Belle Vernon’s Matt Humbert was also named 3A Coach of the Year.
Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine was named a first-team quarterback and repeats as Class 3A Player of the year.
Other players of the note on the team from District 6 or 9 include: Central wide receiver Eli Lingenfelter and linebacker Hunter Smith, Tyrone tight end Ross Gampe and Penn Cambria athlete Garrett Harrold.