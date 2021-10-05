20211006-cp-Kerlin return
Buy Now

Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin returns a shot against Punxsutawney’s Emily McMahan during their quarterfinal match Tuesday in the District 9 Class AA Singles Tournament. Kerlin beat McMahan, 10-1, to reach the semifinals, where she fell to St. Marys’ Davan Lion, 6-0, 6-0.

 Photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

DuBOIS — Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin and Peyton Reese competed in the District 9 Singles Tournament on Tuesday at DuBois High School.

Both won their first round matchups, with Kerlin toppling Alisiya Dansberger of Bradford 10-1 and Reese downing Tylin Hillyard of Bradford 10-1.

Reese fell in her quarterfinal match 10-5 to Brockway’s Selena Buttery 10-5.

Kerlin was a 10-1 winner over Punxsutawney’s Emily McMahan in the quarters.

In the semis, Kerlin was defeated by Davan Lion of St. Marys, 6-0, 6-0.

Lion will face Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid in today’s championship match at DuBois High School. It is set to get underway at 4 p.m.

Trending Food Videos