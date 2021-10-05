DuBOIS — Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin and Peyton Reese competed in the District 9 Singles Tournament on Tuesday at DuBois High School.
Both won their first round matchups, with Kerlin toppling Alisiya Dansberger of Bradford 10-1 and Reese downing Tylin Hillyard of Bradford 10-1.
Reese fell in her quarterfinal match 10-5 to Brockway’s Selena Buttery 10-5.
Kerlin was a 10-1 winner over Punxsutawney’s Emily McMahan in the quarters.
In the semis, Kerlin was defeated by Davan Lion of St. Marys, 6-0, 6-0.
Lion will face Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid in today’s championship match at DuBois High School. It is set to get underway at 4 p.m.