INDIANA — Clearfield’s Brady Collins placed third at 139 pounds Saturday at the rugged Mid-Winter Mayhem Classic at the Kovalchick Center. Teammate Carter Chamberlain was seventh at 189 as the Bison finished 18th in the 48-team tournament.
Curwensville also competed at the tournament. The Golden Tide did not have any top 8 finishers and ended the day 41st overall.
Collins defeated Hickory’s Connor Saylor 5-2 in the third-place bout. Saylor was fifth in the state last season at 138 in the PIAA Class 2A Tournament.
The Bison sophomore lost his semifinal matchup by a score of 9-2 to Thomas Jefferson’s Maddox Shaw, who went on to win the weight class. Shaw was third in the state at 126 in the class 3A tournament a season ago.
Collins was 5-1 during the 2-day tournament with two pins and an 8-7 victory over two-time PIAA qualifier Hayden Ward (Canton).
Chamberlain went 4-2 with three falls. He won his seventh-place bout 1-0 over Southern Columbia’s Jude Bremigen. Chamberlain was knocked into the conseys 9-4 by Parkland’s Adrian Gacek, a 2022 PIAA qualifier at 160.
Other Bison who had deep runs in the tournament were Evan Davis (114), Ty Aveni (145) and Carter Freeland (160), who all ended up one win away from placing.
Davis went 2-2 with two pins, Aveni was 3-2 with a pin and Freeland had a 2-2 record with a fall.
The Bison also had three placewinners in the JV Tournament.
Nick Bailor was first at 285, Adam Rougeaux took second at 133 and Hunter Ressler was third at 172, topping fellow Progressland wrestler Jarett Anderson (Curwensville) 5-1 in the placement bout.
The Golden Tide had two wrestlers advance in the main tournament to the round before the blood round in Nik Fegert (139) and Chase Irwin (189). Both wrestlers went 2-2 with a fall during the tournament.
Anderson (fourth at 172) was joined by Alex Murawski (runner-up at 152) as JV placewinners for the Tide.
Curwensville also had a pair of placewinners in the girls tournament.
Savannah Carfley (126) and Emily Neeper (165) were both fourth at their respective weight classes. The Lady Tide took ninth overall in the 26-team field.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday.
The Bison travel to Bellefonte, while the Golden Tide visit West Branch.
Team Standings
(1) West Allegheny 161.0, (2) Fort LeBoeuf 145.5, (3) Penn Trafford 119.5, (4) Brookville 119.0, (4) Parkland 119.0, (6) Franklin Regional 115.0, (6) Montgomery 115.0, (8) Kiski Area 106.0, (9) Benton 105.0, (10) Erie McDowell 104.5, (11) St. Mary’s 102.5, (12) Cranberry 99.0, (13) Brockway 96.5, (13) North Allegheny 96.5, (15) Thomas Jefferson 96.0, (16) Muncy 91.0, (17) Canton 90.5, (18) Clearfield 84.0, (19) Laurel 80.0, (20) Hickory 77.5, (21) Bishop McCort 73.0, (22) General McLane 70.0, (22) Southern Columbia 70.0, (22) West Scranton 70.0, (25) Commodore Perry 66.0, (26) Mount Union 62.5, (27) Marion Center 62.0, (28) Johnsonburg 56.0, (29) Shippensburg 53.5, (30) Danville 53.0, (30) Radnor 53.0, (32) Penn Cambria 52.0, (33) Hughesville 51.5, (34) Berlin Brothersvalley 51.0, (34) Cedar Cliff 51.0, (34) Forest Hills 51.0, (37) Line Mountain 42.5, (38) DuBois 41.5, (39) Pocono Mountain East 38.5, (40) Athens 37.0, (41) Curwensville 34.0, (42) Troy 33.0, (43) North Star 30.0, (44) West Chester Rustin 28.0, (45) Mid Valley 24.0, (46) Westinghouse 9.0, (47) Hollidaysburg 6.0, (47) Richland 6.0.
Championship Finals
107—Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) dec. Mason Beatty (Mount Union), 7-4
114—Weston Pisarchick (Brockway) maj. dec. Tyson Cook (West Scranton), 12-0
121—Brandt Harer (Montgomery) maj. dec. Matthew Almedina (Mid Valley), 10-1
127—Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort) won by tech. fall over Cole Householder (Brookville), 20-4 4:40
133—Scott Johnson (Muncy) maj. dec. JoJo Przybycien (Fort LeBoeuf), 11-1
139—Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) dec. Devon Magro (Bishop McCort), 4-1
14—Nico Taddy (West Allegheny) dec. Chase Burke (Benton), 5-0
152—Ty Watters (West Allegheny) dec. Conner Harer (Montgomery), 3-2
160—Shawn Taylor (West Allegheny) dec. Grant MacKay (Laurel), 2-1
172 —Conner McChesney (Fort LeBoeuf) dec. Wesley Barnes (Southern Columbia), 3-1 SV
189—Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional) maj. dec. Jackson Zimmerman (Brookville), 11-1
215—Austin Johnson (Muncy) dec. Danny Church (Fort LeBoeuf), 9-5
285—Joe Enick (Penn Trafford) dec. Gavin Thompson (Brockway), 1-0.
Third Place
107—Gage Swank (Muncy) dec. Seth Kolb (Benton), 1-0
114—Logan Sallot (Erie McDowell) dec. Tyler Kapusta (Franklin Regional), 3-1
121—Cooper Smith (West Allegheny) pinned Aaron Ciampittiello (Parkland), 4:15
127—Ryan Klingensmith (Kiski Area) maj. dec. Hayden Coy (Penn Trafford), 15-5
133—Michael Turi (West Scranton) dec. Keegan Demarest (Pocono Mountain East), 10-5
139—Brady Collins (Clearfield) dec. Connor Saylor (Hickory), 5-2
145—Gage Heilbrun (Marion Center) dec. Hudson Ward (Canton), 7-0
152 —Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Artis Simmons (Erie McDowell), 4:54
160—Dominic Frontino (Shippensburg) dec. Gavyn Beck (Franklin Regional), 7-1
172—Waylon Wehler (St. Mary’s) dec. Caden Finck (Montgomery), 3-1
189—Adrian Gacek (Parkland) dec. Magnus Lloyd (General McLane), 5-1
215—Owen Ott (Penn Trafford) dec. Grant Mathias (Berlin Brothersvalley), 1-0
285—Coltin Hill (Laurel) pinned Gunner Treibley (Danville), 2:51
Clearfield results
Championship Round 1
121—Braden Durst (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Bryndin Chamberlain, 1:10
145—Ty Aveni pinned Brayden Booher (Commodore Perry), 3:03
Consolation Round 1
121—Bryndin Chamberlain maj. dec. Joshua Hill (Muncy), 11-0
133 –Colton Bumbarger pinned Mason Schenk (Hollidaysburg), 2:39
Championship Round 2
107—Cash Diehl pinned Mason Stiff (Pocono Mountain East), 3:46
114—Evan Davis pinned Nikolay Bardwell (Fort LeBoeuf), 1:17
127—Colton Ryan dec. Thanyal Miller (North Star), 3-2
133—Parker Pisarchick (Brockway) pinned Colton Bumbarger, 3:20
139—Brady Collins pinned Zach Cutshall (Cedar Cliff), 0:43
145—Ty Aveni dec. Charles Krepp (Laurel), 5-2
152—Ty Watters (West Allegheny) pinned Patrick Knepp, 2:55
160—Carter Freeland dec. Austin McCloskey (Penn Cambria), 6-5
189—Carter Chamberlain pinned Daymar Dickerson (Erie McDowell), 1:27
215—Hunter Yeager (Commodore Perry) dec. Eric Myers, 3-0
Consolation Round 2
121—Isaac Filak (Penn Cambria) pinned Bryndin Chamberlain, 3:49
133 —Colton Bumbarger dec. Eli Welliver (Danville), 6-5
152—Cayden Turner (North Star) dec. Patrick Knepp, 6-5
215—Connor Avery (General McLane) pinned Eric Myers, 2:00
Championship Round 3
107—Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) maj. dec. Cash Diehl, 13-1
114—Evan Davis pinned Casey Walker (North Allegheny), 1:54
127 —Phoenix DelVecchio (Parkland) dec. Colton Ryan, 4-1
139 —Brady Collins pinned Brecken Cieleski (Brookville), 1:34
145 —Ty Aveni dec. Lane Schadel (Line Mountain), 2-0
160—Carter Freeland pinned Aiden Zimmerman (Johnsonburg), 5:13
189—Carter Chamberlain pinned Brayden McFetridge (Cranberry), 2:35
Consolation Round 3
107—Cash Diehl dec. Charlie LaQuatra (North Allegheny), 7-3
127—Colton Ryan dec. Dom Colaizzi (Franklin Regional), 10-6
133—Holden Ward (Canton) pinned Colton Bumbarger, 4:36
Championship Quarterfinals
114—Tyson Cook (West Scranton) maj. dec. Evan Davis, 8-0
139—Brady Collins dec. Hayden Ward (Canton), 8-7
145—Chase Burke (Benton) maj. dec. Ty Aveni, 11-1
160—Caleb Butterfield (Erie McDowell) dec. Carter Freeland, 7-5 SV
189—Adrian Gacek (Parkland) dec. Carter Chamberlain, 9-4
Consolation Round 4
107—Griffith Tinsman (Marion Center) dec. Cash Diehl, 5-0
127—Samson Deeb (DuBois) dec. Colton Ryan, 5-1
Consolation Round 5
114—Caiden Harbert (West Allegheny) dec. Evan Davis, 6-4
145—Avery Bittler (Johnsonburg) dec. Ty Aveni, 4-2
160—Coyha Brown (Brookville) dec. Carter Freeland, 3-2
189—Carter Chamberlain pinned Ty Holland (Hickory), 5:13
Championship Semifinals
139—Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) dec. Brady Collins, 9-2
Consolation Round 6
189—Magnus Lloyd (General McLane) dec. Carter Chamberlain, 7-2
Consolation Semifinals
139—Brady Collins dec. Nick Jones (West Allegheny), 7-5
Seventh Place
189—Carter Chamberlain dec. Jude Bremigen (Southern Columbia), 1-0
Third Place
139—Brady Collins dec. Connor Saylor (Hickory), 5-2
Curwensville results
Championship Round 1
107—Daniel Noel (Westinghouse) pinned Austin Gilliland, 1:43
127—Dom Colaizzi (Franklin Regional) pinned Dylan Deluccia, 1:14
152—William Moore (Laurel) pinned J.D. Strong, 1:05
Consolation Round 1
107—Landon Arrington (Forest Hills) dec. Austin Gilliland, 7-2
127—Dylan Deluccia pinned Hayden Gemberling (Danville), 1:33
152—Cayden Turner (North Star) dec. J.D. Strong, 9-2
Championship Round 2
121—Damian Brady maj. dec. Jimmy Boland (West Chester Rustin), 9-0
139—Nik Fegert pinned Patrick Maychek (West Chester Rustin), 3:29
160—Logan Augenbaugh maj. dec. Carter Wilson (DuBois), 8-0
189—Chase Irwin pinned Kael Millard (Troy), 3:34
215—Gavin Hannah (Brookville) dec. Trenton Guiher, 5-0
Consolation Round 2
127—Dylan Deluccia pinned Evan Walsh (West Scranton), 1:46
215—Trenton Guiher pinned Justin Leske (Thomas Jefferson), 2:28
Championship Round 3
121—Elijah Brosius (Cranberry) pinned Damian Brady, 0:58
139 —Devon Magro (Bishop McCort) maj. dec. Nik Fegert, 9-0
160—Adam Rohan (North Allegheny) dec. Logan Augenbaugh, 6-4 SV
189—Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional) pinned Chase Irwin, 1:08
Consolation Round 3
121—Cole Rooker (Benton) maj. dec. Damian Brady, 9-1
127—William Bentrim (North Allegheny) dec. Dylan Deluccia, 7-3
139 —Nik Fegert dec. Ryland Sakers (Canton), 8-2
160—Brady Fitz (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Logan Augenbaugh, 2:18
189—Chase Irwin dec. Brendan Ward (Radnor), 3-2
215—Donavin Harbison (Kiski Area) pinned Trenton Guiher, 0:40
Consolation Round 4
139—Ethan Kolb (Benton) pinned Nik Fegert, 2:50
189—Mike Jones (Cedar Cliff) pinned Chase Irwin, 1:39