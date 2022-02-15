HYDE — Cole Miller became the 10th player in Clearfield boys basketball program history to reach the 1,000-point milestone when he hit a short jumper in the key with 21 seconds remaining in the half Monday evening at Bison Gymnasium.
The bucket helped give the Bison a 26-25 lead over Bellefonte at the break, but the visiting Red Raiders surged in the second half and ran away for a 61-45 victory.
The loss certainly didn’t take away from Miller’s impressive milestone. The Bison junior still has one more regular season game and at least one playoff game to go this year as well as another full season ahead of him to climb the Bison all-time list.
Miller currently sits at 1,004 points, 33 behind Fred Riley, who graduated in 1968.
“It means a lot,” Miller said of the milestone.”There’s been a lot of hard work that’s gone into this and it’s all thanks to my teammates, my coaches, this whole entire program and all the supporters that have come in my life along the way. And most of all God. He gave me this whole community that has surrounded me and loved me and I’m thankful for that.”
Miller came into the game needing 12 points and he wasted little time charging toward the mark.
He scored the first eight points for the Bison and 10 of the first 12 as Clearfield and Bellefonte finished the frame tied at 14.
The Bison sharpshooter went cold for much of the second quarter, missing five shots in a row from behind the arc before finally scoring from inside the paint to reach the the milestone and perhaps exhale just a bit.
“It’s been a long process,” Miller said. “I’ve been hearing a lot of people talking about it. I was a little nervous going into the game. But I got it. I cooled off a little bit, but it’s nice to reach this milestone. Just have to move on from the loss though.”
Bison head coach Nate Glunt, a 1,000-point scorer himself during his playing days at Curwensville, was not at all surprised to see Miller hit the century mark so early in his career.
“Cole is the type of kid you don’t get to coach very often,” Glunt said. “When we had that COVID year and there was no gym space available he would venture outside to work on his game on his own. He puts in so much time. I think he lives at the Y. He does a great job down at the Y working with the younger kids and encouraging them.
“He does that in all areas of his life. He’s a fantastic person, and an unbelievable student. We went to Hollidaysburg to play, and early in the night when the JVs were playing, he got changed and he had an English assignment due with a lot of homework. So he’s sitting with his uniform on in the first half of the JV game doing his English homework. He works that hard in all areas of his life. He’s a student-athlete and a great kid. He’s just a special kid and he deserves everything that he’s worked for.”
Miller finished the game with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Bellefonte, which outscored the Bison 36-19 in the second half.
The Raiders opened the third quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 32-28 lead — a lead they never relinquished.
Clearfield kept it close in the third and trailed 43-37 heading to the final stanza. But Bellefonte closed out the game by winning the quarter 18-8.
Brian Eckley-Jones led the Raiders with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Ty Kroell added 14 points and Gannon Brungard netted 11, along with five boards. Bellefonte was plus-7 on the boards for the game.
“We couldn’t get into a rhythm and they did,” Glunt said. “Basketball is all about rhythm, and they got into a rhythm. They executed really well. They took it to us in the second half. It’s a credit to them how they played in the second half.”
Ryan Gearhart was Clearfield’s leading scorer on the night, netting 17.
The Bison slipped to 12-9 overall and finished 7-7 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield ends it regular-season slate today at Curwensville.
NOTE: Will Myers is the all-time leader in career points for Clearfield. Myers, a 2017 graduate ended his career with 1,436 points ... Miller is the third Bison to hit the mark under Glunt. Tommy Hazel, a 2017 graduate, has 1,147 career points, which is seventh all-time.
Bellefonte—61
Fisher 2 0-0 4, Kroell 5 2-3 14, N. Way 1 2-2 4, Ebeling 3 2-2 8, D. Corman 0 0-0 0, Crissman 0 0-0 0, Brungard 4 2-3 11, McConnell 2 0-0 5, Eckley-Jones 4 6-7 15. Totals: 21 14-17 61.
Clearfield—45
Gearhart 7 2-2 17, Miller 6 2-3 16, Greslick 1 0-0 3, I. Way 1 2-2 5, Pallo 0 0-0 0, Collins 0 0-0 0, Natoli 1 2-4 4, Wilt 0 0-0 0, J. Fletcher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-11 45.
Three-pointers: Kroell 2, Brungard, McConnell, Eckley-Jones; Miller 2, Gearhart, I. Way, Greslick.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 14 11 18 18—61
Clearfield 14 12 11 8—45