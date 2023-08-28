PHILIPSBURG — The Clearfield girls golf team bested Bishop McCort by 11 strokes to win the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference Meet at the Philipsburg Elks Country Club on Monday afternoon.
Rowan Mattern led the Lady Bison with a round of 102. Isabella Gearhart was second with a 107.
Hailey Miles netted a 118, while Abby Grady added a 120.
Philipsburg-Osceola was third with a round of 476.
The Lady Mounties were led by Bella Minarchick, who carded a 116. Olivia Hutton had a 117, while Maddyx Hampton had a 120.
Madeline Bainey netted a 123, while Baylie Vroman had a 125.
Bellefonte, Bald Eagle Area and Bishop Carroll also participated in the event, but did not have enough players to score.