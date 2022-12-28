PATTON — The Clearfield boys basketball team upended host Cambria Heights 51-41 to win the Cambria Heights Christmas Tournament on Wednesday night.
Cole Miller led the Bison with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Andon Greslick added 12 points, while Morgen Billotte had nine.
Miller was named the tournament’s MVP, while Greslick was named to the all-tourney team.
Clearfield improved to 5-2 overall. The Bison host Tyrone on Jan. 3.
Clearfield—51
Miller 6 6-11 21, Greslick 5 1-2 12, Billotte 4 0-2 9, Way 0 0-0 0, Kushner 2 0-0 4, Lopez 1 0-0 3, Clark 0 0-0 0, Maines 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 7-15 51.
Cambria Heights—41
Sodmont 3 0-0 6, Rogal 2 2-5 6, Farabaugh 6 0-0 17, Lamb 5 3-5 13, Yeckley 0 0-0 0, Nelen 1 0-0 2, Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-10 41.
Three-pointers: Miller 3, Greslick, Billotte, Lopez, Maines. Farabaugh 5.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 11 16 16 8—51
Cambria Heights 18 7 7 9—41