The Clearfield 14U Teener League team captured the Area 6 VFW Tournament title Sunday at Lawrence Township Rec Park, despite falling to Punxsutawney 6-5 in the weekend’s final game.
The round-robin tournament pitted Clearfield, Philipsburg-Osceola and Punxsutawney against one another as each team played the other two twice during the 2-day tournament.
All three teams went 2-2, each going 1-1 against the others, so the champion was declared via tiebreaker — least runs given up during the tournament. Clearfield allowed 27, while Punxsutawney surrendered 35 and P-O gave up 41.
With the tournament win, Clearfield advances to the VFW State Teener Tournament to be held at Mount Union July 23-24.
Clearfield 15,
Philipsburg-Osceola 5, 5 innings
Clearfield rapped eight hits and reached base 10 times on walks as it pulled away from Philipsburg-Osceola for a 15-5, 10-run rule, victory in Sunday morning’s opener.
O’Brien Owens led Clearfield, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. He belted a 3-run double in the fifth and scored later in the inning on a delayed double steal to provide the runs needed to invoke the 10-run rule.
Connor Peacock tossed 3 2/3 innings of relief to get the win. He allowed just an unearned run on two hits and two walks.
Clearfield jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth, getting an RBI double from Owens, a run-scoring single from Colton Bumbarger and an RBI groundout from Jordan Hance. Clearfield also scored a run on a passed ball and Braison Patrick knocked in another when he reached on an error.
P-O got a run back in the bottom of the frame when Zach Yoder walked, moved to second on a groundout, stole third and scored on an error.
But Clearfield put four more runs on the board in the second, thanks to an RBI double from Bumbarger, a run-producing single by Patrick and a two-run single off the bat of Brayden Wills.
P-O answered with three in the bottom of the second.
Jake Lucas had an RBI single and Yoder and Archer Baughman both drew bases-loaded walks.
Clearfield was able to pull away from there, scoring two runs in the third and four in the fifth to end it.
Philipsburg-Osceola 13,
Punxsutawney 7
P-O scored four runs in each of the first four innings, while outhitting Punxsutawney 14-4 on the way to the 13-7 victory.
Baughman, Fischer White, Conor Matier, Nick DeSimone and Evan Eichenlaub all rapped two hits to lead P-O. Yoder tripled and had three RBIs, while DeSimone had a double and 2 RBIs. White also doubled for P-O.
DeSimone earned the win after tossing five innings and allowing five runs on three hits.
Punxsutawney 6, Clearfield 5
The teams traded 1-run leads throughout the game before Punxsutawney finalized the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and held Clearfield scoreless over the final two innings of play.
Clearfield outhit Punxsutawney 9-6. Owens collected three hits for Clearfield, while Noah Rumfola had two. Jordan Hance and Noah Wriglesworth each doubled for Clearfield.
Game 1
Clearfield—15
Brothers p-lf-rf-3b 2101, Rumsky 1b 1301, Owens c 4344, Bumbarger 3b-c 3221, Patrick ss 3212, Hance rf-lf-eh 3001, Wills eh 2012, Peacock p 1000, Rumfola dh 2000, Diehl lf 0000, Wriglesworth 2b 2100, Bloom 2b 0100, Ryan eh-cf 2200. Totals: 25-15-8-12.
Philipsburg-Osceola—5
Yoder ss 0101, Baughman 2b-lf 1001, White p 1000, Nyman 1b-2b 2000, Matier c 3020, E. Eichenlaub p-3b 3000, C. Eichenlaub 3b-p 2110, DeSimone lf-1b 1110, Lucas rf 2111, Guenot ss 2000, McClure eh 1000. Totals:18-5-5-3.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 542 04—15 8 3
P-O 130 10— 5 5 4
LOB—Clearfield 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 5. DP—Clearfield 1. 2B—Owens 2, Bumbarger; Matier. SAC—Brothers. HBP—Yoder (by Peacock). SB—Brothers, Wriglesworth; Yoder, Lucas, McClure. CS—Patrick; McClure. PB—Owens.
Pitching
Clearfield: Brothers—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Peacock—3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: E. Eichenlaub—1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; C. Eichenlaub—4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Peacock. LP—E. Eichenlaub.
Time—1:55.
Game 2
Punxsutawney—7
Noerr ss-p 3100, Moore 2b-ss 4221, Stahlman 1b 2000, Temchulla p-2b 3100, Burkett c 3100, Trithart 3b 2121, J. Greenblatt cf 1000, J. Greenblatt cf-lf 1000, Jacobson lf-cf 4002. 23-7-4-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola—13
Yoder cf-p 2213, Baughman lf 3121, White 1b 4121, Matier ss 4221, E. Eichenlaub 3b 3120, C. Eichenlaub c 3001, DeSimone p 4122, McClure rf 4211, Lucas 2210, Guenot 2b 2111. Totals: 31-13-14-11.
Score by Innings
Punxsutawney 014 002 0— 7 5 5
P-O 444 100 x—13 14 0
2B—Moore, Trithart; White, DeSimone. 3B—Yoder. HBP—J. Greenballt, Trithart 2; Yoder 2. SB—Moore; Yoder 2, Baughman, Guenot, Lucas, McClure. CS—Baughman, White.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Noerr—1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 SO; Moore—3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 SO; Temchulla—2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 1 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: DeSimone—5 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 SO; Yoder—2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 SO.
WP—DeSimone. LP—Noerr.
Game 3
Clearfield—5
Brothers 3b 400, Rumsky 1b 411, Owens c 413, Bumbarger ss 400, Patrick p 300, Hance rf 311, Wills eh 311, Peacock p 0000, Rumfola dh 312, Diehl lf 000, Wriglesworth 2b 201, Ryan cf 200. Totals: 32-5-9.
Punxsutawney—6
Moore 2b 410, Temchulla 3b 400, Stahlman 1b 303, Burkett p 400, Noerr ss 411, Trithart c-p 110, Jacobson cf 211, Greenblatt lf 310, Ishman rf 000, N. Stahlman dh 211. Totals: 27-6-6.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 010 220 0—5 9 3
Punxsutawney 002 220 x—6 5 3
2B—Hance, Wriglesworth; P Stahlman 2, Noerr. SB—Patrick.
Pitching
Clearfield: Patrick—4 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Peacock—2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsutawney: Burkett—5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Trithart—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Burkett. LP—Patrick. Save—Trithart.