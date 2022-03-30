HYDE — The Clearfield boys tennis team upended visiting Tyrone on Wednesday afternoon 6-1.
The Bison’s lone loss came at No. 1 singles where Will Grot topped Isakk Way, 6-2, 6-0.
“I told Isakk going into the season, that he would always have the toughest matches and he needs to stay positive and set the tone for the younger guys,” said Clearfield head coach Scott Way. “He did come back with Dylan Greslick and won at No. 1 doubles.”
Ethan Evilsizor won at No. 2 singles with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Maverick Fleck. Will Brickley defeated Eric Sims, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, while Mason Marshall upended Caleb McRinney, 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 4 spot.
Ben Wriglesworth toppled Jake Greene at No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-0.
“Ethan played really well and got a solid win at No. 2 singles,” Coach Way said. “He always battles hard and his matches always take the longest, even in practice.
“Will did a great job at number three singles. It was nice to see him do well because he works hard. Mason won being a first-year out and has had good success. Ben got his first varsity singles win. He has been working hard in practice and it was nice to see him win.”
In doubles, Way and Greslick earned a 4-0 victory over Grot and Brody Klein, while Justin Fletcher and Isaac Michael downed Curtis Wise and Jason Barr 8-1.
Clearfield improved to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain League with the victory. The Bison host St. Marys on Monday.
Clearfield 6, Tyrone 1
Singles
1. Will Grot, T, def. Isakk Way, C, 6-2, 6-0.
2. Ethan Evilsizor, C, def. Maverick Fleck, T, 6-0, 6-4.
3. Will Brickley, C, def. Eric Sims, T, 6-1, 6-2.
4. Mason Marshall, C, def. Caleb McRinney, T, 6-2, 6-2.
5. Ben Wriglesworth, C, def. Jake Greene, T, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. I. Way-Dylan Greslick, C, def. Grot-Brody Klein, T, 4-0.
2. Justin Fletcher-Isaac Michael, C, def. Curtis Wise-Jason Barr, T, 8-1.