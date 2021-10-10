TYRONE — The Clearfield boys soccer team toppled host Tyrone on Saturday afternoon 3-0.
The Bison’s Jaden Albert broke a scoreless tie at 35:10 to give the visitors the lead.
Hunter McKinney added another goal at 43:53, while Evan Davis finished it off at 57:14.
Clearfield goalkeeper Todd Hallman had three saves.
The Bison (4-9 overall, 2-8 league) host Tyrone today.
Clearfield 3, Tyrone 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jaden Albert, C, 35:10.
Second Half
2. Hunter McKinney, C, 43:53.
3. Evan Davis, C, 57:14.
Shots: Clearfield 23, Tyrone 3.
Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 3, Tyrone (Eric Sims) 12.
Corners: Clearfield 9, Tyrone 0.