TYRONE — The Clearfield boys soccer team toppled host Tyrone on Saturday afternoon 3-0.

The Bison’s Jaden Albert broke a scoreless tie at 35:10 to give the visitors the lead.

Hunter McKinney added another goal at 43:53, while Evan Davis finished it off at 57:14.

Clearfield goalkeeper Todd Hallman had three saves.

The Bison (4-9 overall, 2-8 league) host Tyrone today.

Clearfield 3, Tyrone 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Jaden Albert, C, 35:10.

Second Half

2. Hunter McKinney, C, 43:53.

3. Evan Davis, C, 57:14.

Shots: Clearfield 23, Tyrone 3.

Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 3, Tyrone (Eric Sims) 12.

Corners: Clearfield 9, Tyrone 0.

