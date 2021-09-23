HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team toppled visiting Elk County Catholic on Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Lady Bison won three out of four singles matches and the No. 1 doubles match to take the victory.
At No. 1 singles, Lindsey Kerlin topped Audrey Dornsich, 6-1, 6-1.
Peyton Reed rallied to down Lydia Anderson 2-6, 6-0 (11-9) at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Lauryn Kitchen was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Gina Bush.
Kerlin and Reese teamed up to down Dornisch and Anderson in doubles 8-1.
Clearfield improved to 5-4. The Lady Bison travel to Huntingdon on Monday.
Clearfield 4,
Elk County Catholic 3
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Audrey Dornisch, ECC, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Lydia Anderson, ECC, 2-6, 6-0 (11-9).
3. Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Gina Bush, ECC, 6-2, 6-2.
4. Megan Emmert, ECC, def. Katelyn Olson, C, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kerlin/Reese, C, def. Dornisch/Anderson, ECC, 8-1.
2. Bush/Emmert, ECC, def. Kitchen/Olson, C, 8-1.
3. Josie VanAlstine/Melaina Gradl, ECC, def. Sarah Catherman/Chloe Rowles, C, 8-1.