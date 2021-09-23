HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team toppled visiting Elk County Catholic on Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex.

The Lady Bison won three out of four singles matches and the No. 1 doubles match to take the victory.

At No. 1 singles, Lindsey Kerlin topped Audrey Dornsich, 6-1, 6-1.

Peyton Reed rallied to down Lydia Anderson 2-6, 6-0 (11-9) at No. 2 singles.

At No. 3 singles, Lauryn Kitchen was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Gina Bush.

Kerlin and Reese teamed up to down Dornisch and Anderson in doubles 8-1.

Clearfield improved to 5-4. The Lady Bison travel to Huntingdon on Monday.

Clearfield 4,

Elk County Catholic 3

Singles

1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Audrey Dornisch, ECC, 6-1, 6-1.

2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Lydia Anderson, ECC, 2-6, 6-0 (11-9).

3. Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Gina Bush, ECC, 6-2, 6-2.

4. Megan Emmert, ECC, def. Katelyn Olson, C, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Kerlin/Reese, C, def. Dornisch/Anderson, ECC, 8-1.

2. Bush/Emmert, ECC, def. Kitchen/Olson, C, 8-1.

3. Josie VanAlstine/Melaina Gradl, ECC, def. Sarah Catherman/Chloe Rowles, C, 8-1.

