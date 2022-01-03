TYRONE — The Clearfield boys basketball team fell to host Tyrone 76-62 on Monday night.
The Bison were led by Cole Miller, who had 28 points and six rebounds.
Teammate Ryan Gearhart added 23 points and four assists.
The Bison were tied after one with the Eagles, but an 18-5 run by the hosts put the game away.
Clearfield dropped to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain League. The Bison host Bellefonte on Thursday.
Clearfield—62
Gearhart 9 3-5 23, Miller 10 3-3 28, I. Way 2 1-2 6, Greslick 0 0-0 0, Pallo 2 0-0 4, Natoli 0 0-0 0, Collins 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 7-10 62.
Tyrone—76
Lang 2 0-0 5, Rhoades 5 0-0 13, DeHaas 7 6-7 19, Gampe 6 2-2 14, Legars 3 1-1 9, Gwinn 3 1-12 7, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Ronan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 10-12 76.
Three-pointers: Gearhart 2, Miller 5, I. Way. Lang, Rhoades 3, DeHaas, Legars.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 23 5 17 17—61
Tyrone 23 18 15 20—76